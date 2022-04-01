Dessert cream in hot dog rolls? Tweeps left confused after discovering Pick n Pay’s culinary creation

Shoppers have been left confused after a viral photo revealed dessert cream spread in hot dog rolls. Twitter users went into meltdown this week after @MaharajSohana shared the picture of the culinary creation on the social networking platform.

Story continues below Advertisment

@MaharajSohana shared a snap of the culinary delights taken from her local Pick n Pay alongside a caption which read: “My local @PicknPay is putting dessert cream in hot dog rolls and trying to pass it off as doughnuts (crying emojis).” “To clarify, I know what a cream bun is. This is not a cream bun. It's a hot dog roll, not a sweetened dough or bun,” she added. My local @PicknPay is putting dessert cream in hot dog rolls and trying to pass it off as doughnuts 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pXoeFjf84m — Sohana Maharaj (@MaharajSohana) March 31, 2022 The viral picture was retweeted more than 1 000 times and garnered more than 1 000 comments since the time of publication. Tweeps were disturbed to see the bizarre picture of the viral hot dog rolls topped with cream.

Some said they would still eat it, while others could not understand how hot dog rolls would be topped with a pastry filling. A doughnut is a bread-like cake that is ring-shaped or cylindrical (shaped like hot dog rolls) made from sweet dough that has been cooked in hot fat, topped with cream and jam or cherries – and what’s in the picture was not doughnuts. After having a talk with the retail company, @MaharajSohana updated users under the comment section about what the company had to say.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to her, the company has since apologised. They said they spoke to the bakery manager at Pick n Pay in Northgate but were unable to get a satisfactory response from them. Update as at 1 April, the store did call me: "On behalf of Pick n Pay Northgate, we apologize for this. We spoke to the bakery manager and were unable to get a satisfactory response from them. Thank you and goodbye". — Sohana Maharaj (@MaharajSohana) April 1, 2022 When IOL Lifestyle reached out to the supermarket for comment, they sent an official statement: “This is not the PnP dessert bun that our customers have come to love, which is baked with a round roll made from delicious sweet dough.

Story continues below Advertisment