Did Martha Stewart steal the milk tart recipe and call it ‘desperation pie’? South Africans are fuming

After Martha Stewart posted a video of her recipe for what she called “desperation pie” all hell broke loose because it’s basically her version of the classic South African milk tart. The TikTok video captioned: “The official state pie of Indiana, sugar cream is a regional speciality. It has a rich vanilla custard filling inside a buttery crust.”

Noticing the similarities between her tart and a basic milk tart, it wasn’t long before South Africans climbed into the comments section of her demonstration video. #pie #recipe #dessert ♬ original sound - Martha Stewart @marthastewartliving The official state pie of Indiana, sugar cream is a regional specialty. It has a rich vanilla custard filling inside a buttery pastry crust. Get the recipe at the link in our bio. #marthastewart Most of them fuming about the fact that she referred to the tart as: “desperation pie.” One viewer stated: “Miss Martha, here in South Africa this is called a Milk tart and there’s nothing desperate about it.”

“Desperation pie? Ma’am don’t disrespect us like that,” commented another. Another viewer wrote: “South Africa did it 1st and we called it milk tart.” “I feel disrespected. All that is missing is a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. That’s milk tart tsek,” wrote another viewer.

“I came here from a video of the guy telling us Americans stealing our milk tarts and calling them desperate,” commented another. The guy they spoke about was TikToker Thabo Baloyi who took to the app to share his outrage over how Stewart has disrespected such a traditional South African treat and that it seems Americans want to steal everything from us. In the video, he says that Americans are stealing our milk tart.