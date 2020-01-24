Salt is one of the most universal ingredients, and there are many different kinds of salts for different recipes.

According to wikiHow, when choosing a salt, you must take the salt's unique properties into account.

If you choose the right salt for its use and continue to experiment with different kinds of salt, you can become accustomed to the different variations and make the right decision every time.

Below is how they say you can cook with each.

Sea-Salt. Picture: Supplied

Sea salt and table salt

Choose table salt or sea salt to season cooked food. Traditional table salt is the most common salt to use to season food at the dining room table.

The small, quickly dissolving crystals make it perfect to sprinkle on food before you eat.

Sea salt, on the other hand, will change the texture of the meal and add more salty-bursts to each bite of your food. Both salts are popular for seasoning cooked food.

Coarse salt. Picture: Supplied

Coarse, unrefined salt

Use coarse, unrefined salt for fermenting vegetables. Coarse, unrefined salts like sea salts and Himalayan rock salt are the best for fermenting vegetables.

Do not use salts that contain anti-caking agents or iodine because it can inhibit the beneficial bacteria in a fermented vegetable.

Finishing salt. Picture: Supplied

Finishing salt

Use finishing salts to elevate the taste of a dish. Finishing salts are often more expensive than the other varieties and are typically harvested by hand.

These salts can range from crunchy or soft, colorful or dull and can be stronger tasting than other salts.

Choose this salt if you want to make your dish extra special.

Flaky salt. Picture: Supplied

Flaky salt

Choose flaky salts to modify the texture. Certain finishing salts like Fleur de Sel are expensive and add a unique texture to your dishes. The thin flakes of the salt add a burst of flavor with a light and crunchy texture that lasts for a long time on your tongue.

Flake salts are similar in texture but contain less moisture so that the salty taste doesn't linger on the taste buds.

Pink, red, and black salt. Picture: Supplied

Pink, red, and black salt

Select pink, red, or black salt to add a burst of color. Red and black Hawaiian sea salt can add a splash of red or black to any dish. This is especially pleasing on sweets such as chocolate. Himalayan salt, on the other hand, is a coarse pink salt that can be sprinkled on a finished dish and tastes similar to sea salt.

Sesame salt. Picture: Supplied

Lavender sea salt and sesame salt

Consider other specialty salts. Other than the traditional salts that you can get at the grocery store, there are also a variety of different salts that can be purchased at specialty stores or online. Lavender sea salt, for example, is coarse like sea salt but has a sweet aromatic flavor that plays differently with different foods.