Dining etiquette: 5 things you're doing at the dinner table that are considered rude

You were taught table manners at home and in school from a very young age. Unfortunately, some people never learn. When you don’t follow simple table manners, you offend others and embarrass yourself.

Some habits seem harmless but they are pretty annoying. Here are a few of them that you should stop immediately. Checking your phone These days, it seems like nobody can get through a single meal without glancing at his or her cell phone.

Yes, it can be hard not to be glued to that screen when you have access to endless social media - and a camera right at your fingertips. But, seriously, put your phone away. Do not salt your food before you taste it. Do not season your food before you taste it. By seasoning food before an attempt, you send the message to the host, or the person who cooked the meal, that you do not really trust their cooking skills.

It’s okay to finish your food with a little salt and pepper but try it first to make sure the food really needs it. Breaking bread Here is a real bread-and-butter tip. Tear bread into bite-size pieces and butter each piece just before you eat it.

Don't butter the entire slice of bread or the entire roll to get it ready for occasional bites during the course of the meal. Not passing the right way Food and condiments should be passed around the table anticlockwise, and experts also say that salt and pepper always travel together.