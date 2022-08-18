Discover the goodness of affordable Grain Field Chickens

Grain Field Chickens is a proudly South African brand that brings the farm fresh flavour and much loved #TasteOfGFC straight to your table! More and more South Africans are discovering the home-grown goodness of quality, affordable Grain Field Chickens.

Our range of frozen, fresh, pre-packed and BRAND NEW Crumbed Chicken products caters to every culinary need and meal style from quick and easy, healthy and nutritious, budget, gourmet, lunch box treats, party-time snacks and feasts for special occasions. Some of your favourite restaurants and fast food chains bring home the taste by using Grain Field Chickens. Our state-of-the-art poultry farm and technologically-advanced abattoir in Reitz in the Eastern Free State ensure our food hygiene and safety standards are on par with the best in the world. With these tools and our passion for food, we ensure the safest processing and packaging methods for our poultry products.

As proud members of the VKB group, we are committed to giving our customers high quality chicken products. We formulate every chicken product carefully to serve the most authentic South African taste for any occasion. From our Halal chickens, full chickens, marinated chickens and braai packs to our chicken feet and giblets, we guarantee the freshest and most flavourful chicken products for your dishes. Whether you love cooking or just love eating, we’ve got all the inspo you need to bring out that inner master chef! Check out our Facebook and Instagram pages for food prep tips and tricks, chicken hacks and mouth-watering recipes to suit every taste, occasion and situation. We have also partnered with some of SA’s hottest food talent to bring our fans and followers, delicious and easy to prepare Grain Field Chickens recipes which bring the #TasteOfGFC to life.

And, we’ve also made it easier than ever to find your nearest Grain Field Chickens stockist. Simply search “Grain Field Chickens” in your Waze App and we will drive you straight to your nearest store. Try out our BRAND NEW easy to prepare #CrumbedChicken range. From freezer to oven or air-fryer to your table in a couple of minutes, you can prepare tasty and healthy meals for your family, whip up delicious lunch time snacks or be the hostess with the mostest at your next party! Now available at VKB and NTK stores Nationwide and All Oceans Upington and Cool Foods Bethlehem.

