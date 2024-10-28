Diwali delights: Must-try foods for a festive feast

As the Festival of Lights approaches, the spirit of Diwali not only illuminates homes but also fills kitchens with delightful aromas. Celebrated for its significance of togetherness and joy, this annual festival invites families and friends to indulge in a wide variety of culinary delights, each dish promising to entice taste buds while igniting happiness.

From the sweet scent of ghee to the spicy whiffs of well-seasoned snacks, Diwali is a time to set aside dietary restrictions and embrace the love of sharing good food. Here’s a guide to the must-try delicacies that will brighten your festival table this year. No Diwali table is complete without the beloved samoosa. Picture: Pexels/Karthikeyan Anand Aloo tikki: These crispy potato cutlets are a Diwali favourite. Made from boiled potatoes, peas, and an array of spices including red chilli powder, garam masala, and coriander powder, aloo tikki offers an irresistible crunch.

Often rolled in breadcrumbs for texture, they make for a perfect snack while mingling with loved ones. Chevda: Snacks not only satisfy cravings but serve as a vital part of the Diwali menu. Chevda, a spiced Bombay mix, is a delightful combination of dried peanuts, chickpeas, fried onions, and lentils. Whether enjoyed as part of a meal or savoured alone, this snack captures the essence of festive celebrations.

Samoosa: No Diwali table is complete without the beloved samoosa. These crispy pastries filled with various fillings, including potatoes, peas and onions, are bold in flavour and texture. Whether you prefer the traditional masala filling or a sweeter version with dried fruits, dipping them in a zesty chutney adds an explosive taste. Small and round, puris are a delightful addition to any festive meal. Picture: Pexels/Sibi Matthew Puris: Small and round, puris are a delightful addition to any festive meal. This deep-fried flatbread made from unleavened wheat flour brings a satisfying crunch that pairs beautifully with savoury curries or even a sweet dish, making it a versatile staple for Diwali.

Kheer: A staple and a beloved dessert during Diwali celebrations, kheer is a creamy rice pudding that embodies the heart of the festival. This aromatic blend of simple ingredients like rice, milk, and sugar comes together to create a comforting treat that promises to satisfy any sweet tooth. As your celebrations culminate, include some unique desserts to cap off the joyous occasion.

Naliyani Uma’s tres leches soji cake. Picture: Supplied Naliyani Uma’s tres leches soji cake: This cake, infused with the tropical flavours of coconut and cardamom, is drenched in a creamy milk concoction. Topped with nuts for a decorative finish, it promises to be an indulgent delight at your Diwali gathering. Ingredients Cake

4 tbsp butter or margarine 1 cup sugar 3 eggs

1 cup (250ml) self-raising flour 1 cup desiccated coconut 1 cup Taystee Wheat

½ tsp vanilla essence ½ tsp egg yellow food colouring 1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1 cup of milk to combine Milk mixture 1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 can of evaporated milk 250ml fresh cream Method

Melt the butter. Add the sugar and eggs, and whisk until creamy. Add the flour, coconut, Taystee Wheat, and mix well. Add the vanilla essence, food colouring, and cardamom, and stir well, until the mixture is thick and creamy.

Gradually add milk to combine all ingredients. Spray a baking pan with non-stick spray. Pour the mixture into a baking dish.

Bake at 160 to 180ºC degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until baked. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes. Combine the condensed milk, evaporated milk, and ¼ cup fresh cream in a small bowl.

Pierce the cake surface with a fork several times. Slowly drizzle the mixture, leaving a cup of milk mixture aside. Let the cake soak the milk mixture for 30 minutes. Whip the remaining fresh cream and two tablespoons of sugar, until thick enough to pipe onto the cake. Decorate with almonds and pistachio. Harsha Hirdyani’s mango lassi popsicles. Picture: Supplied Harsha Hirdyani’s mango lassi popsicles: These refreshing treats take your favourite mango lassi and transform it into an icy dessert. Garnished with crushed pistachios, they serve as the perfect sweet refreshment on a warm Diwali evening.

Ingredients 2 cups full-fat Greek yoghurt ¾ cup mango purée

2 tbsp honey or any other sweetener of your choice ¾ strands saffron dissolved in 1 tbsp hot milk (optional) Crushed pistachios to garnish