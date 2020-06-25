Do eggs belong in a Kota?
Made from a quarter of a loaf of bread and a large variety of meaty fillings, it has to be one of the perfect fast-food meals to get your tummy full.
The bread is hollowed out, filled first with a layer of seasoned hot chips, then topped with optional layers of sauce, cheese, egg, and meat.
But do eggs belong in a Kota? If yes, what kind of eggs should be part of it? Scrambled or boiled eggs?
This was a question that was raised on Twitter this week by @_MissMokoena if the egg in a Kota is supposed to be scrambled or not? Because she bought a Kota only to find out that it has scrambled eggs in it.
Is the egg in a kota supposed to be scrambled ? 😭— Clariddy is clear to see (@_MissMokoena) June 24, 2020
Some of the users said boiled eggs are delicious in a Kota while many others said that eggs, in general, do not belong in a Kota because they create a mess.
This question is very important pic.twitter.com/dT5u2dx2cA— Meleky Mudzielwana (@Meleky_ML) June 24, 2020
egg doesn't belong in there 😭— st patrick (@mya_nde) June 24, 2020
With or without an egg, I like how quick and inexpensive a Kota can be. It is an authentic favourite for students, workers, and tourists who are looking for local flavour.
If you don’t like eggs in your Kota, here’s an easy recipe that you can try at home.
Ingredients
- Quarter of bread
- Fried potato chips
- 1 Russian sausage
- Sauce (any sauce of your choice will do)
- Ham or polony
- Fried onion rings
- 1 vienna sausage
- Beef patty or chicken patty or rib patty
- Cheese
- 1 egg (optional)
- Atchar (optional)
Method
- Take the quarter of bread and cut out the soft part out into a square and toast it.
- On the open space of the quarter of bread you put your first layer of fried chips followed by your Russian then add sauce, this can be your secret sauce.
- Thereafter you can place polony or ham depending which one you like between the two.
- Add another layer of fried chips and fried onion rings and drip your sauce again all around.
- Add your Vienna.
- Add your beef, chicken or rib patty, depending on the choice you like.
- Add cheese or fried egg.
- Take the small soft piece of bread you had cut out and toasted and place it on top.
- If you like your Kota hot, you can also put in hot Atchar.
Recipe by Durban Kota House.