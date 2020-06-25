Made from a quarter of a loaf of bread and a large variety of meaty fillings, it has to be one of the perfect fast-food meals to get your tummy full.

The bread is hollowed out, filled first with a layer of seasoned hot chips, then topped with optional layers of sauce, cheese, egg, and meat.

But do eggs belong in a Kota? If yes, what kind of eggs should be part of it? Scrambled or boiled eggs?

This was a question that was raised on Twitter this week by @_MissMokoena if the egg in a Kota is supposed to be scrambled or not? Because she bought a Kota only to find out that it has scrambled eggs in it.