Do you approve the new look of this classic Mzansi brand?

KOO products have been a staple in South Africans kitchens for over 80 years. The brand reportedly remains in the top 10 most iconic brands in Mzansi. However, the brand has recently undergone a change in packaging and do you approve?

“The new modernised packaging will no doubt be a page in the great book of KOO’s journey with South Africa as it sets to bring to life the brand’s purpose to grow the best to nourish Africans best,” said KOO. This new packaging first appeared on TV screens in May 2023, and the modifications will gradually appear on store and wholesaler shelves at the same time. This heritage brand said it wants to encourage all South Africans and food enthusiasts to eat better through its brand promise of growing the best, to nourish Africa best.

“’With the ever-growing importance of delivering tasty and nutritious food to South Africans, KOO is firm on addressing nutritional concerns related to a well-balanced plate, addressing post- Covid concerns on quality food for optimal nutrition. “This is helping Mzansians be the best they can be even during load shedding where the convenience of KOO products enables them to continue enjoying their meals, no preparation needed.” KOO stated that it has invested in how it communicates with customers, both aesthetically and artistically, in response to the changing consumer landscape and tastes. As a result, the company said it has been able to deliver on its brand promise.