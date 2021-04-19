LifestyleFood Drink
Does sugar go with spaghetti? This is a question that has caused a heated debate among Twitter users. Picture: Pexels (Klaus Nielsen)
Does sugar belong in spaghetti?

If you have ever cooked a home-made tomato sauce only to find it is searingly acidic, you are not alone.

Fortunately, there is an easy fix. Sugar in spaghetti sauce is the secret ingredient that will transform a classic dish like spaghetti or meatballs into absolute perfection.

This clever cooking hack can be used in a variety of home-made pasta sauce recipes, and it is not much different from seasoning with a touch of salt.

But, does sugar go with spaghetti? This is a question that has caused a heated debate among Twitter users.

It was raised by American television personality Steve Harvey.

“Let’s settle this … does sugar belong in spaghetti?” asked Harvey.

Some of tweeps said yes, but many others said that sugar, in general, does not belong in spaghetti.

Here are some reactions:

Why do people add sugar to their spaghetti sauce?

It is understood that people who put sugar in their spaghetti sauce usually do it because they were taught it cuts the acid in the tomatoes. The exact acid levels in tomatoes can vary quite a bit depending on whether they are fresh or canned, the tomato variety, and the time of year. Sure, if you are tending to a sauce made from beautifully ripe tomatoes picked in the height of summer, you can skip the sugar.

