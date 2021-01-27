Dog charcuterie boards are now a thing

Technically, charcuterie is a selection of meats, usually cured options. But thanks to some incredibly creative food lovers, there are so many delicious grazing boards like charcuterie chalets, which were very popular at Christmas, and the jarcuterie, which is the internet’s latest charcuterie obsession and is actually pretty much an invention of genius. If you are not familiar with a jarcuterie, it is basically exactly what it sounds like: charcuterie in a jar. The idea takes all the elements of a charcuterie board (cheese, meats, fruits, and crackers), and puts them in a glass or canning jar. But recently, I came across a unique snack board that dog owners will especially enjoy.

While humans get to enjoy a nice charcuterie board or jarcuterie, dogs usually sit close by and watch them with big eyes – begging them to share a nibble.

Sadly for them, food on charcuterie boards is not exactly something that should be shared with their pets.

But now, thanks to social media, there is a brand new take on the classic charcuterie board – and they are of great benefit to pets.

The dogcuterie board, as it is called, is a presentation of your dog's favourites treats. It is an easy display to put together; you can place anything you would like on it, and most importantly, your dog will absolutely love it.

Ever since the trend started, pet owners have turned to Instagram to share their takes on these beloved boards packed with amazing treats, meat, and even eggs.

The key to making a dogcuterie is ensuring everything you offer up is good for your pets. Be sure to double-check what you lay out, to be extra sure you are providing healthy options.

Below are some beautiful dogcuterie boards that we came across on Instagram.