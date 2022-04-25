Don’t drink and starve: Here’s what to eat before you drink alcohol

What you eat before drinking alcohol can have a huge impact on how you feel at the end of the night – and the next morning. In fact, picking the right foods before you indulge in an alcoholic beverage or two can help control hunger, balance electrolytes, and decrease some of the adverse effects associated with alcohol.

Again, selecting other foods can end up causing bloating, dehydration, heartburn, and indigestion.

Here are the five best foods to eat before drinking alcohol. Yoghurt According to health experts, not only is yoghurt a great aid to digestion and full of nutrients, it can also help line your gut for up to six hours on a night out. A topping of crunchy granola can also deliver an extra injection of macronutrients to help keep you on the straight and narrow.

Milk For what seems like forever, milk has been the go-to stomach liner for generation after generation of drinkers. Not only will milk help hydrate you, but it will also replace the potassium that is lost through “excess urination”. Bananas

Bananas are also a great pre-alcohol drinking option. They are 75% water, so they will help you stay hydrated, and the high levels of potassium may also help keep your electrolytes balanced while you are sipping on your favourite beverage. Avocado Experts also reveal that avocados are an excellent choice to eat before drinking because they really slow down how quickly your alcohol hits your bloodstream. They are also a good source of potassium – an electrolyte often decreased when you drink.

