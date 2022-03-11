Don’t throw it away! Here’s how to reuse food containers

We all love food, and try our hardest to make sure it doesn’t go to waste. But while we’re beginning to put a dent in the many kilograms of food wasted in South Africa every year, we are still left with all the glass jars, plastic tubs, metal cans, and paper that modern food arrives in. Here’s how you can make small changes that are eco-friendly and will have a lasting effect on the environment.

Story continues below Advertisment

Egg cartons Cardboard cartons have loads of life left in them after the eggs are gone. They are perfect to start plant seedlings by adding soil and seeds, and when the seedlings have sprouted and are ready to replant, you can place them directly into the soil and the carton will gradually decompose and turn into soil. This type of egg carton can also be cut up and used as kindling when you want to start up your grill. While it’s best to avoid Styrofoam egg cartons, they can be reused for holding small objects.

Dried goods jars You can’t re-use the majority of store-bought glass jars for canning because the glass is not stable, and the lids are not safe for processing. However, they are perfect for storing dried goods, like nuts and dried fruits and vegetables. Dessert container

Story continues below Advertisment

If you love whipping up mouth-watering cold desserts like chocolate mousse and have guests over often, you could use tin cans as containers for your preparations. If the average tin can is too tall to hold your dessert, just cut each of the cans into half and paint or wrap them with a fabric of your choice. So, when you serve your refrigerator-cold desserts, your guests needn’t struggle to hold the container as the fabric will keep their hands warm while they dig into the dessert. Tin cans for baking

Story continues below Advertisment