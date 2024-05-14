Drink recipes to help you celebrate World Cocktail Day

By Cebolethu Shinga On Monday, May 13, the world comes together to celebrate World Cocktail Day marking the anniversary of the first published definition of a cocktail in 1806.

IOL has combined a list of seven exciting cocktail recipes to help you celebrate World Cocktail Day in style. Margarita A margarita cocktail consisting of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. Some margarita recipes include simple syrup as well and are often served with salt on the rim of the glass.

Piña Colada This cocktail is made with rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice, usually served either blended or shaken with ice. It may be garnished with either a pineapple wedge, maraschino cherry, or both. Sex on the beach

A sex on the beach cocktail containing vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice and cranberry juice. Mojito This cocktail often consists of five ingredients: white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and mint. Its combination of sweetness, citrus, and herbaceous mint flavours is intended to complement the rum.

Bramble This cocktail is best described as a spring cocktail. The Bramble brings together dry gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup, crème de mûre, and crushed ice.You can also finish off the cocktail with some fresh red fruits such as blackberries, cranberries and a slice of lemon. Tai Mai

Tai Mai recipes include rum, lime juice, orgeat syrup, and orange liqueur. Variants may include the addition of amaretto, falernum, bitters, grenadine, orange, pineapple and grapefruit juices, and so on. Negroni The negroni is a cocktail, made of equal parts gin, vermouth rosso, and Campari, generally served on the rocks, and commonly garnished with an orange slice or orange peel.