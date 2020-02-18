Are you a fan of cappuccinos or lattes, and would like to make the foamy milk at home but don’t have an espresso machine with steam wand built-in? What if I tell you, you still can?

According to wikiHow, making a delicious foamy cappuccino doesn't require any expensive equipment; that all you need to produce perfect milk froth is a wire whisk or a simple glass jar. Below is how they say you can froth milk for cappuccino without fancy tools.

Using a wire whisk

Pour milk into a cup or saucepan

Pour the required amount of milk into a microwavable cup or metal saucepan, depending on whether you plan on heating your milk in the microwave or on the stove. You will need about half a cup of milk for every cappuccino.

Making a delicious foamy cappuccino doesn't require any expensive equipment, that all you need to produce perfect milk froth is a wire whisk or a simple glass jar. Picture: Supplied

Heat the milk

If microwaving, place the cup of milk into the microwave and heat on high for approximately thirty seconds, or until steam begins to rise from the milk.

If using the stove, place the saucepan on a preheated burner, set to medium. Heat until steam rises from the milk.

Use the wire whisk to create foam

Once the milk is heated, place the wire whisk into the milk and twirl the handle between your palms to create foam. Keep twirling the whisk until you achieve the desired amount of foam.

Using a jar

Pour the milk into a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.

Pour a half cup of milk into a glass jar. The milk should not rise above the halfway point, as you need to leave enough room for the froth to expand.

Making a delicious foamy cappuccino doesn't require any expensive equipment, that all you need to produce perfect milk froth is a wire whisk or a simple glass jar. Picture: Supplied

Shake the jar for thirty seconds

Tightly replace the lid, then vigorously shake the jar until the milk becomes frothy and has almost doubled in size. This should take about thirty seconds.

Remove the lid and microwave the milk

Take the lid off the jar and place it in the microwave. Heat on high for approximately thirty seconds, or until steam begins to rise from the milk. The foam should begin to stabilize in the microwave, rising to the top of the milk.