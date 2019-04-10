3 chocolate easter-egg cocktails to make at home. Picture supplied
Easter is just over a week away and the long weekend is usually all about family, food and chocolate. 

If you have kids at home, chances are you will have an endless supply of chocolate eggs and bunnies hidden in your fridge or cupboards around the house. 

But the kids don't have to be the only ones who get to enjoy all the chocolate treats this Easter. 

Add an adult twist to your chocolate bunnies by adding these easy-to-make Easter cocktails to your menu. 

Hollow eggs are the most popular treats and they are also a yummy replacement for your traditional cocktail glass. 

Using good quality chocolate and perhaps freezing it before pouring the contents will ensure that the chocolate doesn't melt while you're sipping on your adult drink.  

AJ Snetler, mixologist at Tobago's restaurant in the Waterfront and blogger and author, Katelyn Williams created these fun recipes for you to enjoy with your friends and family this Easter.

Earless Rose Bunny 

Ingredients 
  • 40ml Bombay Gin
  • 25ml Fabbri Rose Syrup
  • 100 ml Apple Juice 
  • 10ml Fresh Lime Juice 
Method  
  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake well 
  2. Serve in tall Easter bunny and cut off the ears with a hot knife, pour carefully and slowly. 
Shakey Egg 

Ingredients 
  • 25ml Amarula 
  • 25ml Fabbri Chocolate Syrup 
  • 25ml Fabbri Banana Syrup 
  • 25ml Bacardi 8
  • 100ml milk 
Method  
  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake well. 
  2. Serve in a big round egg and cut off the roof of the egg, pour ingredients slowly inside. 
Chocolate Easter cinnabunny milkshakes 
Serves 4 

Ingredients

Method
  1. In a small saucepan, combine the milk, brown sugar and cinnamon. Allow to heat up gently on a low heat to allow the sugar to dissolve and the cinnamon too. 
  2. Remove from heat and refrigerate until chilled. 
  3. Add the Kahlúa or cold espresso and stir. 
  4. Heat up a sharp knife and cut the tops off the bunnies. 
  5. Fill each bunny with the boozy cinnamon milk. 
  6. Serve immediately.