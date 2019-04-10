- 40ml Bombay Gin
- 25ml Fabbri Rose Syrup
- 100 ml Apple Juice
- 10ml Fresh Lime Juice
- Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake well
- Serve in tall Easter bunny and cut off the ears with a hot knife, pour carefully and slowly.
- 25ml Amarula
- 25ml Fabbri Chocolate Syrup
- 25ml Fabbri Banana Syrup
- 25ml Bacardi 8
- 100ml milk
- Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake well.
- Serve in a big round egg and cut off the roof of the egg, pour ingredients slowly inside.
Introducing the Shaky Egg🐣 A chocoholic's dream - Amarula, Fabbri chocolate syrup, Fabbri banana syrup, milk and Bacardi 8 shaken together and served in a chocolate egg. We can make your 🍫 dream come true! #GhibliPoolBar #BluEasterCocktails
- 375ml (1½ cups) milk
- 15ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar
- 2,5ml (½ tsp) cinnamon
- 125ml (½ cup) Kahlúa or cold espresso (for a non-alcoholic version)
- 4 x hollow chocolate Easter bunnies
Easter Monday plans: filling your leftover chocolate Easter bunnies with boozy milkshake! 🐰 Get the #recipe in the #linkinbio shot for @foodandhomesa #chocolate #dessert #cake #icecream #nutella #desserts #cookies #dessertporn #baking #sweets #cupcake #tasty #sweettooth #cupcakes #foods #yum #pastry #foodgasm #eat #cakes #foodpics #eating #chocolates #hungry #chocolat #choco #chocolatecake #easter
- In a small saucepan, combine the milk, brown sugar and cinnamon. Allow to heat up gently on a low heat to allow the sugar to dissolve and the cinnamon too.
- Remove from heat and refrigerate until chilled.
- Add the Kahlúa or cold espresso and stir.
- Heat up a sharp knife and cut the tops off the bunnies.
- Fill each bunny with the boozy cinnamon milk.
- Serve immediately.