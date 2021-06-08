3 drink recipes that will warm you up this winter
The cold weather is here and, with it, the scramble for recipes to warm us up from within begins.
If you're not a cold-weather person, here’s a winter survival tip: winter drinks!
Yes, it’s possible for hot drinks to make up for some of the warmth of the sun’s rays.
Snuggle up with a fuzzy blanket and one of these drinks, and you’ll be channelling inner cosiness in no time.
Mixologist, at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Melrick Harrison has shared some of his best winter warmer recipes below.
For those who enjoy wine
Anyone who has travelled to Europe during Christmas and winter times will probably have come across gluhwein, a warm and spicy wine-based beverage.
Serves: 10
Ingredients
750ml dry red wine
375 liqueur
The peels and juice of ½ an orange
25ml honey
375ml dessert wine
2 whole pieces of cinnamon
3 whole cloves
Pinch of ground all spices
Grated nutmeg
Garnish
Orange peel
Cinnamon stick
Star anise
Method
Put all ingredients into a pot and set the temperature to medium heat, for about 30 minutes. Add honey to taste. Serve warm and garnish with an orange peel, along with spices of choice, such as a cinnamon stick, star anise, and grated nutmeg.
For those who enjoy coffee
If you’re more of a coffee person, Harrison has you covered for that too. There are a number of ways to spice up your cup this winter. You can create delicious warm coffee drinks, with just a few ingredients.
Butterscotch latte
Ingredients
30ml butterscotch syrup (can be store-bought or you can make it yourself)
50ml bourbon
60ml espresso
200ml milk
Coconut and honey cream
Toasted marshmallows
Method
If you have a milk frother, there’s a great cheap way to make this drink. Simply add all the ingredients to the jug you use to froth your milk, steam, and it is ready!
Add contents to a latte cup, top with cream and toasted marshmallows, and you have a delicious winter warmer drink.
For those wanting something non-alcoholic
Anyone wanting something similar to gluhwein, but non-alcoholic, will love kinderpunsch. This popular German drink is perfect for the whole family.
Serves: 10
Ingredients
1.7L pineapple juice
1.7L cranberry juice
170ml apple cider vinegar
2 cups water
2½ vanilla pods
3g whole cloves
Honey to taste
Method
Bring all the ingredients to a boil on the stove and add honey to taste. Let the ingredients simmer together for about 10 minutes and serve hot.