3 drink recipes that will warm you up this winter

The cold weather is here and, with it, the scramble for recipes to warm us up from within begins.

If you're not a cold-weather person, here’s a winter survival tip: winter drinks!

Yes, it’s possible for hot drinks to make up for some of the warmth of the sun’s rays.

Snuggle up with a fuzzy blanket and one of these drinks, and you’ll be channelling inner cosiness in no time.

Mixologist, at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Melrick Harrison has shared some of his best winter warmer recipes below.

For those who enjoy wine

Anyone who has travelled to Europe during Christmas and winter times will probably have come across gluhwein, a warm and spicy wine-based beverage.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

750ml dry red wine

375 liqueur

The peels and juice of ½ an orange

25ml honey

375ml dessert wine

2 whole pieces of cinnamon

3 whole cloves

Pinch of ground all spices

Grated nutmeg

Garnish

Orange peel

Cinnamon stick

Star anise

Method

Put all ingredients into a pot and set the temperature to medium heat, for about 30 minutes. Add honey to taste. Serve warm and garnish with an orange peel, along with spices of choice, such as a cinnamon stick, star anise, and grated nutmeg.

For those who enjoy coffee

If you’re more of a coffee person, Harrison has you covered for that too. There are a number of ways to spice up your cup this winter. You can create delicious warm coffee drinks, with just a few ingredients.

Butterscotch latte

Ingredients

30ml butterscotch syrup (can be store-bought or you can make it yourself)

50ml bourbon

60ml espresso

200ml milk

Coconut and honey cream

Toasted marshmallows

Method

If you have a milk frother, there’s a great cheap way to make this drink. Simply add all the ingredients to the jug you use to froth your milk, steam, and it is ready!

Add contents to a latte cup, top with cream and toasted marshmallows, and you have a delicious winter warmer drink.

For those wanting something non-alcoholic

Anyone wanting something similar to gluhwein, but non-alcoholic, will love kinderpunsch. This popular German drink is perfect for the whole family.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

1.7L pineapple juice

1.7L cranberry juice

170ml apple cider vinegar

2 cups water

2½ vanilla pods

3g whole cloves

Honey to taste

Method

Bring all the ingredients to a boil on the stove and add honey to taste. Let the ingredients simmer together for about 10 minutes and serve hot.