3 easy boozy cocktails to warm you up this winter

As much as we love our G&Ts and bubbly, during the colder months we are more inclined to wrap our hands around a hot cup of coffee than a cold glass of beer.

The best way to still enjoy a boozy buzz without needing gloves to hold your drink is to try these super-easy body-warming cocktails.

Irish Coffee

No matter where you go in the world, a classic Irish coffee will always be at the top of the warm alcoholic drinks list. The best thing about it is that it’s so simple to make and only requires four ingredients you already have at home. Basically, it’s a hot cup of coffee dashed with a shot whiskey. Here’s how to make it.

Irish Coffee. Picture: Pexels

1 cup freshly brewed hot coffee

1 tbs brown sugar

1 jigger Irish whiskey (3 tbs)

Dollop of slightly whipped heavy cream

Method

Pour hot coffee into warmed glass until it is about ¾ full. Add the brown sugar and stir until completely dissolved. Blend in Irish whiskey. Top with dollop of whipped cream. Serve hot.

Recipe: Food Network

Glühwein (German Mulled wine)

Glühwein is mulled wine – hot spiced wine, but German. A drink usually served over the Christmas season. The translates to “glow-wine”. One glass of this warm spicy drink and you will feel the glow!

Glühwein. Picture: Pexels

Ingredients

1 bottle of red wine of choice

1 lemon

2 sticks cinnamon

3 cloves

2 cardamom pods

1 star anise

3 tbs brown sugar

4 thin slices of orange rind (optional)

Method

Slowly heat the red wine in a large saucepan or pot. Don’t bring to the boil at any point as this will cause the alcohol to evaporate.

Slice the lemon and add it to the wine along with the cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, star anise and sugar.

Stir slowly until the sugar has dissolved. Leave to simmer (not boil) gently for 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove the cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, star anise and lemon slices.

Pour into individual glasses or mugs and finish by adding a thin slice of orange rind to each glass. Serve hot.

Recipe: Vincarta

Adult hot chocolate

What’s not to love about hot chocolate, no matter the weather? It’s the one warm drink one can easy add a touch of zing to with your favourite alcohol.

Boozy hot chocolate. Picture: Pexels

It’s pretty basic. Make a cup of rich hot chocolate, whichever you way you like it. Then add a shot (or two) of the following alcoholic options for a change from your usual brandy or rum.

Peppermint liqueur

Kahlúa liqueur

Frangelico liqueur

Cream liqueurs: Amarula, Cape Velvet or Baileys

Note: If you don’t have heat-proof glasses, you can prevent normal glasses from cracking by placing them in warm water for a few moments before filling them with the hot liquid.