3 gin cocktail recipes to try on World Gin Day

Every year World Gin Day is celebrated on the 2nd Saturday of June.
Gin has become very popular over the past 10 years. With it’s unique flavour it’s no surprise that it has.
The flavours of a gin come from the herbs, seeds, flowers, plants or spices added during production, but there’s one crucial ingredient, it has to contain juniper. Without it, it cannot even be called gin.
It’s the aromatic flavours of the clear spirit that allows one to enjoy it on it’s own or to try new things.
Here are three cocktail recipes to try if you’re bored of the same old same old gin and tonic.
The Clover Club
Ingredients
50ml Bombay Bramble
25ml freshly pressed lemon juice
20ml (2cl) sugar syrup (2:1 ratio)
½ egg white (circa 20ml – can use fresh or pasteurised egg whites)
Lemon thumb (garnish)
Method
Shake hard and strain. Use a chilled coupette or martini glass.
Twisted Bellini
Ingredients
25ml Malfy Gin Con Arancia
15ml peach puree
75ml prosecco
Orange twist
Method
Build up the first 2 ingredients in a chilled glass and stir gently. Top up with prosecco and garnish with an orange twist.
The Ginger Royale
Ingredients
40ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin
10ml lime juice
10ml ginger syrup
English sparkling wine, Champagne, or Prosecco
Orange twist (to garnish).
Method
Combine the gin, ginger syrup and lime juice in an ice-filled shaker; shake well; double strain into a chilled flute; top with your favourite sparkler; garnish with an orange twist.