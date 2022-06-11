Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, June 11, 2022

3 gin cocktail recipes to try on World Gin Day

Try something new. Picture: Unsplash

Published 1h ago

Every year World Gin Day is celebrated on the 2nd Saturday of June.

Gin has become very popular over the past 10 years. With it’s unique flavour it’s no surprise that it has.

The flavours of a gin come from the herbs, seeds, flowers, plants or spices added during production, but there’s one crucial ingredient, it has to contain juniper. Without it, it cannot even be called gin.

It’s the aromatic flavours of the clear spirit that allows one to enjoy it on it’s own or to try new things.

Here are three cocktail recipes to try if you’re bored of the same old same old gin and tonic.

The Clover Club

Ingredients

50ml Bombay Bramble

25ml freshly pressed lemon juice

20ml (2cl) sugar syrup (2:1 ratio)

½ egg white (circa 20ml – can use fresh or pasteurised egg whites)

Lemon thumb (garnish)

Method

Shake hard and strain. Use a chilled coupette or martini glass.

The Clover Club. Picture: Supplied

Twisted Bellini

Ingredients

25ml Malfy Gin Con Arancia

15ml peach puree

75ml prosecco

Orange twist

Method

Build up the first 2 ingredients in a chilled glass and stir gently. Top up with prosecco and garnish with an orange twist.

Twisted Bellini. Picture: Supplied

The Ginger Royale

Ingredients

40ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin

10ml lime juice

10ml ginger syrup

English sparkling wine, Champagne, or Prosecco

Orange twist (to garnish).

Method

Combine the gin, ginger syrup and lime juice in an ice-filled shaker; shake well; double strain into a chilled flute; top with your favourite sparkler; garnish with an orange twist.

Sipsmith London Dry Gin. Picture: Supplied

