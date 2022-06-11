3 gin cocktail recipes to try on World Gin Day

Gin has become very popular over the past 10 years. With it’s unique flavour it’s no surprise that it has.

Every year World Gin Day is celebrated on the 2nd Saturday of June.

The flavours of a gin come from the herbs, seeds, flowers, plants or spices added during production, but there’s one crucial ingredient, it has to contain juniper. Without it, it cannot even be called gin.

It’s the aromatic flavours of the clear spirit that allows one to enjoy it on it’s own or to try new things.

Here are three cocktail recipes to try if you’re bored of the same old same old gin and tonic.