One of the latest trends to take the bar world by storm in 2019 is low alcohol cocktails and mocktails.
With health-conscious millennials leading the charge in taking care of their bodies, it's easy to see why this trend would skyrocket.
Kombucha brand, Theonista, has a range of simple kombucha mocktail recipes that are rich in flavour and when combined with other ingredients, contains the same quality and flavour that is present in premium alcoholic cocktails, with one difference - it's good for you.
Kombucha is a fermented tea drink that has gained popularity due to its endless health properties including live probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids and benefits; enhanced digestion, immunity, energy, skin & hair, and detoxification.
Shake up your summer with these mocktail recipes.
Teatox
Ingredients
- 200ml cold Theonista Pomegranate & Rooibos kombucha
- Strawberries
- Rosemary sprig
Method
- Simply pour out Theonista kombucha into a cocktail glass of your choice, slice up some strawberries, add it in and add a sprig of rosemary as a garnish.
Apple ginger breeze
Ingredients
- 200ml Theonista Ginger & Green Tea kombucha
- Crushed ice
- A squeeze of fresh lemon juice
- A sprig of lavender
- an apple slice
- Edible flowers (optional)
Method
- Fill a glass with crushed ice, pour Theonista kombucha into a cocktail glass of your choice, add the apple slice, squeeze of lemon, lavender and stir.
- Finish off with edible flowers as a garnish and enjoy.
Summer refresher
Ingredients
- 200ml Theonista Lemongrass & Orange kombucha
- Crushed ice
- Slice of orange
- A generous squeeze of fresh lemon juice
- Basil leaves
- Edible flower garnish (optional)
Method
- Fill a glass with crushed ice, pour Theonista kombucha into a cocktail glass of your choice, add a slice of orange, squeeze of lemon juice, basil leaves and stir.
- Finish off with edible flowers as a garnish and enjoy.