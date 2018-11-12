Shake up your summer with these non-alcoholic mocktails. Picture: Joelle Davidson

One of the latest trends to take the bar world by storm in 2019 is low alcohol cocktails and mocktails.



With health-conscious millennials leading the charge in taking care of their bodies, it's easy to see why this trend would skyrocket.





Kombucha brand, Theonista, has a range of simple kombucha mocktail recipes that are rich in flavour and when combined with other ingredients, contains the same quality and flavour that is present in premium alcoholic cocktails, with one difference - it's good for you.





Kombucha is a fermented tea drink that has gained popularity due to its endless health properties including live probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids and benefits; enhanced digestion, immunity, energy, skin & hair, and detoxification.





Shake up your summer with these mocktail recipes.