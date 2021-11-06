3 Merlots you need to try on International Merlot Day

November 7 is International Merlot Day! That’s right. Wine is such an incredible beverage that we have international celebrations even for its many different varieties. Along with cabernet sauvignon, merlot is one of the world’s most popular grape varieties, particularly in the Bordeaux region. Merlot’s dark grapes provide a deliciously dark wine with an incredibly diverse array of food pairings, from red meats to fish dishes.

We thought we would take this opportunity to go over the tasting notes from some of our favourite merlots on the market. Muratie Alberta Annmarie Canitz Merlot 2017 Hand-picked from three low-yielding 27-year-old dry land vineyard blocks situated at 280m above sea level, the grapes were crushed, de-stalked, and pumped into traditional concrete open fermenters and matured in French oak barrels for twelve months.

Muratie’s Alberta Annemarie Canitz Merlot 2017 has all the hallmarks of a classic Merlot with ripe plums and earthy notes, supported by a core of minerality and fleshed out with luscious dark berry fruit and notes of cocoa, cinnamon, oak spice, and toasted hazelnuts. Its full-bodied richness is balanced by fresh acidity and a pinch of mixed herbs. Made in a soft and approachable style for early enjoyment, it nonetheless has enough backbone and plenty of length on the finish to suggest that it won’t disappoint those who wish to cellar it for five years. Retail price: R180. Steenberg Merlot 2017

Rich and juicy, teeming with concentrated red fruit, this is a wine of distinctive character. Cherry and redcurrant meld beautifully with lavender, fennel, and anise topped by a lively eucalyptus edge. The wine rewards with a mouthful of sour cherries, dark chocolate, and spicy cloves. Crafted for the long haul from vines on the cool Steenberg foothills, the 2017 vintage matured for fifteen months in new and older French oak barrels. The result is a vibrant Merlot with the tannins and acidity perfectly intertwined. Retail price: R190. Journey’s End V2 Merlot 2016

The grapes were hand-picked early in the morning from vineyard blocks five and seven. Block seven is situated next to a Eucalyptus forest which has a subtle influence on the flavour profile of the wine. The grapes were hand-sorted and de-stemmed but not crushed. Whole berries were cold-soaked for four days before fermentation and 16 months maturation in 300L American and French oak barrels (40% new). The colour is vibrant ruby, clear and bright. The nose displays complex aromas of dark and red fruits, vanilla, nutmeg, and white pepper with subtle hints of violets and mocha. On the palate, expect loads of luscious blackcurrants and raspberries and velvety tannins, with the French oak well balanced to allow the fruit to shine. The wine finishes with just enough grip to promise good cellaring potential. An elegant, polished wine, already drinking well. Best drunk until 2026. Retail price: R180