3 mocktail recipes to try during Dry January

As a personal challenge, people choose to partake in “Dry January” where the aim is to abstain from alcohol for the entire month. It’s kind of perfect if you consider that it falls just after Christmas and New Year’s Day, two very indulgent holidays as far as feasting and drinking go. If you’re looking to start the year with a detox, and possibly stop the unnecessary spending, this may be the perfect challenge for you.

To satisfy any cravings or simply to have something to sip on poolside or with meals, try these refreshing mocktail recipes that you can make at home. Raspberry Thyme Lemon Spritzer By @peachypalate

2 tbs Edible Health Collagen Anti-Ageing Collagen 800ml sparkling water 2 tbs fresh lime juice

Sprigs of fresh thyme, ice and fresh raspberries to serve METHOD Mix together the honey or maple syrup with the collagen powder.

Add all ingredients to a jug. Leave to sit for 10 minutes. Spoon out some of the mashed raspberries. Serve in glasses with fresh thyme, ice and fresh raspberries if desired.

59ml lapsang souchong tea 59ml tamarind nectar 22ml lime juice

15ml agave syrup Salt spice rim METHOD

Mix chilli powder and salt together in a saucer. Squeeze extra lime into another saucer and dip the glass rim into it. Add the ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass.

3-4 slices fresh jalapeño, seeds removed (or leave them in if you prefer the heat) 60ml freshly squeezed lime juice 1 tsp maple syrup (or more to taste)

1oz alcohol-free tequila or a splash of apple cider vinegar 1 cup lime-flavoured sparkling water Salt for rim

METHOD Place jalapeño, lime, maple syrup, a splash of lime sparkling water and alcohol-free tequila/ACV over ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds.