3 mocktail recipes to try during Dry January
As a personal challenge, people choose to partake in “Dry January” where the aim is to abstain from alcohol for the entire month. It’s kind of perfect if you consider that it falls just after Christmas and New Year’s Day, two very indulgent holidays as far as feasting and drinking go.
If you’re looking to start the year with a detox, and possibly stop the unnecessary spending, this may be the perfect challenge for you.
To satisfy any cravings or simply to have something to sip on poolside or with meals, try these refreshing mocktail recipes that you can make at home.
Raspberry Thyme Lemon Spritzer
By @peachypalate
INGREDIENTS
120g fresh raspberries, mashed
2 tbs honey or maple syrup
2 tbs Edible Health Collagen Anti-Ageing Collagen
800ml sparkling water
2 tbs fresh lime juice
Sprigs of fresh thyme, ice and fresh raspberries to serve
METHOD
Mix together the honey or maple syrup with the collagen powder.
Add all ingredients to a jug. Leave to sit for 10 minutes.
Spoon out some of the mashed raspberries.
Serve in glasses with fresh thyme, ice and fresh raspberries if desired.
Smoky Tamarind
@drinkswithabbey
INGREDIENTS
59ml lapsang souchong tea
59ml tamarind nectar
22ml lime juice
15ml agave syrup
Salt spice rim
METHOD
Mix chilli powder and salt together in a saucer.
Squeeze extra lime into another saucer and dip the glass rim into it.
Add the ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass.
Sparkling virgin jalapeño margarita
By @themindfulmocktail
INGREDIENTS
3-4 slices fresh jalapeño, seeds removed (or leave them in if you prefer the heat)
60ml freshly squeezed lime juice
1 tsp maple syrup (or more to taste)
1oz alcohol-free tequila or a splash of apple cider vinegar
1 cup lime-flavoured sparkling water
Salt for rim
METHOD
Place jalapeño, lime, maple syrup, a splash of lime sparkling water and alcohol-free tequila/ACV over ice in a cocktail shaker.
Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds.
Strain mixture into an ice-filled glass rimmed with salt.
Top with lime sparkling water and stir gently.
Garnish with some extra jalapeños and serve.