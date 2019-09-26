Summer is coming and it is the best time of year to be playing with neat spirits or mixing cocktails.

As we head into the hot season, here are a trio of local spirits worth seeking out in your favorite establishment or adding to your home bar for porch sipping.

Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice. Supplied

Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice

The Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice is a limited edition gin that is inspired by nature’s most vivid bouquets. It is also inspired by the sensory power of nature’s true summer solstice when the earth is tilted maximally toward the sun, peaking the abundant aromas of flowers in full bloom.

This innovative expression sees the original Hendrick’s recipe instilled with a secret selection of floral essences that enhances the liquid’s existing botanical bouquet.

This has to be one of my favourite gins. I could taste notes of lemon, orange, and spices on the palette and it has a nice, light, and clean finish.

The Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice is available in Makro nationwide at R520 per bottle.

Seedlip. Supplied

Seedlip

If you are a non-alcoholic drinker or you have taken a break from it, then this one's for you.

Seedlip is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the opportunity presented by what to drink when you’re not drinking by increasing the repertoire available to those not drinking.

It boasts zero calories and it is sugar-free, sweetener-free and artificial flavour-free, making it the credible adult drink for those not drinking.

Buffalo Trace. Supplied

Buffalo Trace

The Buffalo Trace is the flagship bourbon for the eponymous distillery made from corn, rye and malted barley.

This whisky produces flavours of vanilla, cherry, wood spice and all the usual flavours are in abundance. It stands up well to ice on a hot summer day.

The Buffalo Trace is batched from no more than forty barrels at a time, and is aged on the middle floors of the distillery warehouses where the temperature fluctuation is the greatest.

This whisky is available at Makro stores nationwide and retails for R290 a bottle.