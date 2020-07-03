3 warm cocktails to enjoy this winter

Winter is all about evening bonfires, hot chocolate, cosy sweaters and the fresh breezes.

These cocktails perfectly capture the essence of winter with the use of spices and seasonal fruit to warm up that chill in your bones.

S’more Hot Chocolate

Roasted marshmallows, bitter-sweet chocolate enhanced by the richness of cream, this cocktail is a step from your regular hot chocolate.





Ingredients





60ml whiskey

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 graham cracker crushed (Tennis biscuits will work too)

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp simple syrup

¼ cup chocolate syrup

¼ cup chocolate pudding mix powder

Marshmallows for topping





Instructions





Add milk and heavy cream to a medium saucepan over medium heat.

While this is heating up, add chocolate chips to a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave on 30-second intervals until melted, stirring between each one. Dip the rim of your mugs in the chocolate and then dip them in the crushed graham cracker and set aside.

Add remaining melted chocolate to milk and cream along with the honey, simple syrup, and chocolate syrup and whisk together. Whisk in the pudding mix little by little until fully combined. Bring mixture to a low simmer and remove from heat.

Whisk in whiskey, and pour into prepared mugs. .

Top with marshmallows and use a kitchen torch to toast the tops. The toasting is optional.





Boozy Mint Earl Grey tea

There’s nothing more comforting than getting to unwind with a hot cup of tea in the evenings. This cocktail is all that and more with a kick of dark rum.





Ingredients





1 teabag of earl grey tea

30ml dark rum

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons mint leaves

200ml water

Brown sugar/honey/sweetener of choice to taste





Instructions





Take a pan, add mint leaves, sweetener and tea bag and pour boiling water over it. Allow to steep for 2-3 min.

Strain and add the shot of rum and mix well.

Add a dash of lime and serve with a garnish with mint leaves.





Hot Spiced Rum & Apple Cider

Warm spices, the freshness of apple juice and orange zest, this cider recipe has all your favourite winter flavours in one drink.





Ingredients

2 Litres of fresh apple juice

2 cinnamon sticks

4 whole cloves

¼ tsp of grated nutmeg

1 tsp of Orange zest

Honey to taste

250ml spiced rum .





Instructions





Toast your spices in a sauce until aromatic.

Add your apple juice and orange zest and simmer for 5-10 minutes.

Add your honey and rum.

Strain and serve with apple wheels and a cinnamon stick.



