4 autumn drinks that will give you all the warm feels

The temperature has dropped, the trees are changing colour and it is getting darker earlier.
Not only are the seasons changing, but drinks should be changing as well.
Below, we bring you some of the autumn drinks that will give you all the autumnal vibes that you should sip on this season (and beyond).
Red wine
As the colder weather begins, it can be time to crack out the richer, more powerful reds. For example, Pinot Noir is a lovely wine for any time, but its combination of often smoky, earthy flavours and bright cherry notes is particularly appropriate at this time of year.
Home-made apple cider
The ultimate and most classic of cold-weather treats – a home-made apple cider. This drink can be made on the stove top in a pot filled with apples, oranges, cinnamon, cloves, and a little nutmeg, along with water for the base.
Once combined, put the cider on high heat until it reaches a simmer, before reducing it to medium-low and simmer for two hours.
Mash the ingredients with a wooden spoon to release the flavours after they soften. Strain the juices from the solids of the apples and oranges for five minutes.
Once strained, mix in a sweetener of your choice for taste and serve this home-made apple cider warm.
Hot chocolate
We cannot make a list of alternative fall drinks without including this “sweater weather” staple.
Hot chocolate always hits the spot on a cold day. It can be made with a variety of milk alternatives, flavours, and toppings. Enjoy it as a classic or make it your own by adding a unique twist. Try one of these recipes.
Chai tea
Chai spice is typically made from a combination of cinnamon, ground ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, and black pepper, though there are some variations that include other ingredients.
Regardless of the exact composition chosen, chai is a highly under-rated autumn drink, often served in the form of tea. It is rich and milky, deeply coloured, steaming hot, and boldly flavourful – with a definite need for sugar to offset the toasty bitterness.