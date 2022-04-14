4 autumn wines to help ring in the season

Long, cosy nights at home are on the cards for everyone this autumn – why not accompany your evening with the perfect tipple?⁠ If you need inspiration, here are some of the new wines to try this autumn.

Story continues below Advertisment

Edelspatz Riesling 2020 Renowned Stellenbosch estate Delheim has just recently unveiled its highly anticipated new vintage of Edelspatz Riesling - one of the wine world’s iconic Noble Late Harvests and most consistently awarded wines since its inception in 1979. With this release, the 2020 Edelspatz Riesling undoubtedly takes its place in the collection of great wines, having emerged from a season regarded as among the decade’s finest for noble rot expressions.

Delheim Estate winemaker Roelof Lotriet says the wine shows classic botrytis characteristics with elements of honeysuckle, dried peaches, and marmalade, while the palate offers layers of bright fruit and orange blossom. Lotriet advises that the wine may be enjoyed now or cellared for up to thirty years. Retail price: R330

Story continues below Advertisment

Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon 2019. Picture: Supplied As the cooler weather starts to make its appearance, it is the perfect time to warm up with a glass or two of one of Tokara’s finest. Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 wine displays a vibrant maroon colour. The nose leads with dark berry fruits, five spices, and cedar wood. There is a brightness and vibrancy underlying all these aromas with hints of fresh herbs and red currant notes.

Story continues below Advertisment

The palate is rich and brooding with flavours that mirror the aromas. The mid-palate is weighty, yet it leads to a textured finish with lingering grainy tannins. Tokara chef, Carolize Coetzee, recommends enjoying the wine with a delicious fillet or sirloin enriched with red wine and balsamic reduction.

Story continues below Advertisment

Retail price: R370 Krone Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs 2018 Krone Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs 2018. Picture: Supplied Last month, Krone proudly introduced their new Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs 2018 to their collection of Vintage-only Cap Classique made exclusively from Chardonnay in the nectar style.

Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs 2018 is a supreme expression of the purity of the Chardonnay grape. With up to 36 months of bottle maturation, this Blanc de Blanc embodies the spirit of Krone and will develop further in complexity as it ages. The palate has a gossamer-light creamy mousse and rounded mouth feel, which envelops a core of pure, peachy fruit. A characteristic of the 2018 growing season, the bright, linear acidity is in balance with the subtle, elegant richness, allowing this fine vintage-only Cap Classique to linger on the palate with a citrusy, nutty finish.

Retail price: R600 SAAM Pinotage 2020 SAAM Pinotage 2020. Picture: Supplied Celebrating the spirit of togetherness, collaboration, and optimism for the future, Perdeberg Cellar has also proudly launched SAAM, a fair trade certified range of ethical wines made to celebrate the memorable moments shared together.

SAAM perfectly describes the heart of their winemaking process to create an exemplar ethical wine. Made to celebrate the memorable moments together, SAAM Pinotage 2020 pairs perfectly with remarkable people, places, and causes. On the palate, the wine is filled with ripe fruit and rich tannins with a long aftertaste. SAAM Pinotage 2020 will pair well with tuna steak, roasted pork shoulder, barbeque lamb ribs, or matured cheese.