4 beverage influencer campaigns we are obsessed with right now

I read an article a few weeks ago about how the influencer marketing bubble will burst soon. And yet I don't think that is the case at all. Not judging by some of the food and beverage social media campaigns I have come across in recent weeks. From coffee, vodka to whisky, beverage brands are pulling out all the stops to make sure they stay top in mind for a lot of people, even with many having their salaries cut and others losing their jobs. Personally, I have been impressed at the choice of influencers chosen for these campaigns. From the ultra luxe influencers, to micro influencers, the beverages industry seems to understand that they need to do their best to appeal to people from different walks of life, even when it comes to social media marketing. On the back of the Chicken Licken advert, which uses the talents of the brilliant Tyson Ngubeni to narrate what makes South Africa great and all the social media stars and trends that have been created over the past four months; here are some of the beverage influencer campaigns we are impressed with. Starbucks At Home

Many were gutted when coffee shops and restaurants were closed. I know a lot of people who were using Starbucks as a workspace, having their meetings there and doing the bulk of their business in the coffee shop.

Naturally they would then buy the coffee and the food sold by the coffee shop. It also just so happened that there was a new product being launched just as we went into lockdown - the Starbucks At Home range.

While not affiliated with the coffee chain, they have created various coffee products that you can make at home. From the various mochas, lattes and cappuchinos, to capsules and coffee powder, fans of the brand can still have a taste without having to go to the coffee shop.

For the influencer campaign,they have roped in Glamour Editor-In-Chief, Nontando Mposo, beauty entrepreneur Ria Algoo, award winning barista, Teddy Nzama, TV presenter, Zoe Brown and former Miss SA, Claudia Henkel.

Johnnie Walker x Rich Mnisi

This is one campaign that currently has us green with envy. I guess this campaign was going to reveal whether you fit the luxury influencer Will Kate Lady walking up a staircase with her box filled with the "Game of Thrones" special edition bottle of Johnny Walker, plus two items from Rich Mnisi's Azania winter collection, the turtle neck and scarf.

When she unboxed, a twinge of envy coursed through my body. She wasn't the only one. Expresso's Thabiso Makhubela, DJ Sitheloz Shozi, broadcaster Andile Ncube, and others also got the spoils. It's another brilliant campaign which celebrates the beverage, while also showing props to a local designer who is currently the toast of the fashion world.

The choice of influencers and the content they are creating around the campaign, shows an appreciation of the beverage and a respect for the fashion brand.

Smirnoff 1818

The world of spirits has become very competitive, especially with gin brands not willing to relinquish the popularity cup they snatched from vodka. And yet Smirnoff has decided to rebrand and come hard at their competitors with a campaign that has shown renewed interest in the brand.

Cleverly, they have made sure that the brand still appeals to it's target market by using a mix of macro (Fresh by Caddy, Wiseman Mncube) and micro influencers (Mxolisi Mkhize, Zaba Simbine) to plug the brand.

They have focused on the vodka brand's accessibility by using red plastic tumblers into of high ball glasses, which is what other premium vodkas would have done. It's savvy and the sketches of dancing figurines on the Chuck Taylor sneakers and headsets they gave their influencers, was a nice touch of reminding their audience just what they are all about- a good time at half the price.

Cremora Liquid Cream

This was one of the first food and beverage product launches to happen virtually and it was done brilliantly. Also choosing a mix of macro and micro influencers, the coffee creamer brand has brought a lot of attention to itself with the launch of their liquid creamer, something that hasn't happened in a while.

With a younger target market, they launched their coffee creamer, which has two flavours- hazelnut and vanilla - with singer and actress, Thembi Seete and a team of influencers doing a countdown on social media. Like the Starbucks At Home range, the creamers are meant to elevate coffee drinking at home.