If you are one of those people are looking for ways to cut down caffeine levels, there are other great and healthy options to start the day. We spoke to health expert, Vanessa Ascencao’s, and below are the options she suggests.

Green tea

Green tea offers high levels of antioxidants, a caffeine boost without a crash and has many great health benefits such as boosting the metabolism, improved concentration and improved skin. Try a good quality food supplement such as green tea extract, Origine 8.

Lemon water

Lemon water is a great way to start the day. It contains vitamin C which will boost the immune system, anti-oxidants and helps maintain the pH balance of the body. Lemons also contain potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.

Chicory coffee

Chicory coffee is a prebiotic which may help cleanse the body of toxins. It has a soothing effect on the nervous system. However, it contains no caffeine, preservatives or additives. Pregnant women should not drink chicory as it may cause menstrual bleeding.

Chai tea

Chai tea is a type of black tea blend with strong herbs and spices that has powerful anti-oxidant properties and a comforting smell. Research has shown that black tea may lower the risk of heart disease and it has a modest amount of caffeine.

Visit www.coyne-healthcare.com for more information.




