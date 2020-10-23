4 celebrity-linked bubbly to drink on Global Champagne Day

Celebrities can do anything, or so it sometimes seems. While they, of course, tend to make money from whatever they are known for, they also tend to try to go after others. And the common side hustle a number of them pursue is alcohol. With Global Champagne Day here, we present a list of some of the more interesting celebrity-linked bubbly brands you may want to look into to celebrate this special occasion. Boulevard Nectar Rosè. Picture: Supplied Boulevard Nectar Rosè Earlier this month, Zinhle Jiyane aka DJ Zinhle took to social media to announce that she has acquired equity in the international sparkling wine beverage, Boulevard Nectar Rosè, and has taken over as the chief executive officer.

Jiyane said for her, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who she is, not only as a DJ but as a woman too. She said she would like to think of herself as the perfect mix between power and sophistication and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely.

Boulevard Nectar Rosé is handcrafted from three grapes, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier. It is deep pink in colour with aromas of fresh strawberry, raspberry, and cherry. A perfect blend of taste, body, and finish in an exquisite black bottle.

Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

House of BNG

Earlier this year, Bonang Matheba caused a stir at the Sun Met 2020 with the unveiling of the new limited Prestige Reserve from The House of BNG. This was Matheba’s first push into the luxury beverage market which earned her membership as the first black woman to be admitted to the Cap Classique Producers Association. And then on Wednesday, she launched her BNG Nectar, which is sparkling canned wines.

The popular House of BNG brut is described as elegant and fresh with hints of complexity and yeastiness along with fine mousse. The rose captivates with its delicate pale pink colour and intoxicating red fruit aromas which further delight the palate with hints of strawberry, raspberry, and cherry flavours.

Armand de Brignac

Armand de Brignac, also known as Ace of Spades has become one of the popular champagne brands on the market and is owned by Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z and is produced by Champagne Cattier.

It has acquired its colloquial nickname due to the recognizable design on the bottle. Aside from the logo, the champagne stands out for its shiny bottle and fine taste.

G.H Mumm

Just in time for Global Champagne Day, one of the largest Champagne producers, G.H Mumm announced the signing of actress Jessica Nkosi, influencers Tshepi Vundla and Sarah Langa, media practitioner Lerato Sengadi, and event stylist to the stars Precious the Planner as their new ambassadors.

They join the existing brand ambassador Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. G.H. Mumm has relatively large vineyard holdings for their champagne, but with a production of about 8 million bottles.