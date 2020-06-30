4 fantastic canned wines you need to try

Lightweight and unbreakable, wine in a can does not require a corkscrew or a drinking glass.

The increasingly trendy boozy beverage is also usually low-budget and makes for the perfect relaxed family dinners.

From a standout sparkling to rosé to a red blend that will please even the most sophisticated wine palette, we have rounded up some of the best-canned wine varieties that you can try.

Chateau Del Rei. Picture: Supplied

Chateau Del Rei

Chateau Del Rei is a beautiful fruity and vibrant wine that’s in a can that makes a perfect companion for relaxed set-ups or whenever you are in the mood for just a glass or two of sparkling wine.

The Chateau Del Rei wine is made primarily of Chenin Blanc grapes with loads of panache and charming flavours with a dash of intense Muscat that adds extra fruitiness to this cheerfully sweet bubbly. It is best served chilled so it’s safe to keep it in the fridge.

Perdeberg soft smooth range. Picture: Nita West

Perdeberg soft smooth range

The Perdeberg soft smooth range wine style bridges the gap between semi-sweet and dry, resulting in an accessible, unpretentious wine that’s ready to enjoy right now, by any age and by anyone.

The red wine contains no animal by-products and is therefore suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Forward-thinking wine drinkers will enjoy this blend of delicious reds with soft tannins and flagrantly fresh notes of ripe, dark fruit.

A touch of oak adds complexity and substance to a wine that bursts with fruity flavours and complements all social occasions. Open a can to pair with a delicious pizza, a mild curry, or hearty winter stew.

Black Elephant Vintners’ Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé. Picture: Supplied

Black Elephant Vintners’ Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé

The Black Elephant Vintners' canned wine comes in cans that are both sustainable and vegan friendly and needs to be served chilled. The cans have been passed for a shelf life of twelve months, which means they need to last a minimum of twelve months, ironically there is no shelf-life test for bottles.

Uncanny wines. Picture: Supplied

Uncanny wines

The vegan-friendly Uncanny wines are available in merlot and Chenin blanc.

The Chenin blanc carries a burst of vibrant energy as citrus and honeysuckle meet you on the nose. The rich mid-palate carries a mouth-filling creaminess that lingers with apricots – characteristics associated with great Chenin Blanc wines and fun-filled hot days.

The Merlot is a sensory feast. Mulberries and fynbos collide on the nose, with a rich fruit-forward mid-palate balanced attractively with a dry finish. The aftertaste lingers with hints of dark chocolate, perfect for campfire hang-outs and romantic evenings under the stars.