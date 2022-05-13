4 new and refreshing cocktails to try this World Cocktail Day

It’s World Cocktail Day!
This is a day of celebration across the globe as mixologists and cocktail lovers alike come together over a flavour-infused tipple often with a local twist.
If you are not able to get out and about on World Cocktail Day, you can still partake in the festivities by making yourself a special drink at home.
Here are four new and refreshing recipes that you can try.
Belaire Pure Passion
A simple yet exotic cocktail, this cocktail combines the bold tropical flavours and aromatics of passion fruit with the fresh red fruit notes and delicate bubbles of Belaire Rosé.
Ingredients
Belaire Rosé to top
30ml passion fruit purée
30ml passion fruit liqueur
Served in a large wine glass with a blackberry or passion fruit garnish.
Method
Combine the passion fruit purée and passion fruit liqueur in a cocktail shaker over ice; shake vigorously. Strain into a wine glass over ice and top with Belaire Rosé. Garnish with blackberries.
Bumbu Banana Daiquiri
Transport yourself to a sunny beach with this tropical cocktail packed with banana and lime juice, and made extra delicious by Bumbu’s butterscotchy base and notes of banana, pineapple, mango, peaches, and orange zest.
Ingredients
60ml Bumbu rum
22ml banana purée
15ml fresh squeezed lime juice
7ml Demerara sugar
Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing tin. Add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with banana chips.
Belaire Gold Blush Mimosa
This cocktail is effervescent, refreshing, and downright delicious. The fruity concoction complements Belaire Gold’s pear and stone fruit aromas.
Ingredients
90 ml Belaire Gold
60ml orange juice
30ml pineapple juice
10ml pomegranate syrup
Method
Pour half the Belaire Gold into a glass, then add the orange juice, pineapple juice, and the rest of Belaire Gold. Pour pomegranate syrup into the glass and allow it to fall to the bottom of the flute glass.
Deep Love
This unusual cocktail has a great depth of flavour, with Bumbu’s warm spiced notes and Belaire Rosé’s fruit-forward berry flavours.
Ingredients
60ml Bumbu
30ml blood orange purée
2 dashes of chocolate bitters
Blueberries
Belaire Rosé to top
Method
Shake all ingredients except the blueberries and Belaire Rosé together. Pour into a wine glass over crushed ice, layer with blueberries, and top with Belaire Rosé.