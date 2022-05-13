4 new and refreshing cocktails to try this World Cocktail Day

It’s World Cocktail Day! This is a day of celebration across the globe as mixologists and cocktail lovers alike come together over a flavour-infused tipple often with a local twist.

If you are not able to get out and about on World Cocktail Day, you can still partake in the festivities by making yourself a special drink at home. Here are four new and refreshing recipes that you can try. Belaire Pure Passion

A simple yet exotic cocktail, this cocktail combines the bold tropical flavours and aromatics of passion fruit with the fresh red fruit notes and delicate bubbles of Belaire Rosé. Ingredients Belaire Rosé to top

30ml passion fruit purée 30ml passion fruit liqueur Served in a large wine glass with a blackberry or passion fruit garnish.

Method Combine the passion fruit purée and passion fruit liqueur in a cocktail shaker over ice; shake vigorously. Strain into a wine glass over ice and top with Belaire Rosé. Garnish with blackberries. Bumbu Banana Daiquiri

Transport yourself to a sunny beach with this tropical cocktail packed with banana and lime juice, and made extra delicious by Bumbu’s butterscotchy base and notes of banana, pineapple, mango, peaches, and orange zest. Ingredients 60ml Bumbu rum

22ml banana purée 15ml fresh squeezed lime juice 7ml Demerara sugar

Method Add all ingredients into a mixing tin. Add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with banana chips. Belaire Gold Blush Mimosa

This cocktail is effervescent, refreshing, and downright delicious. The fruity concoction complements Belaire Gold’s pear and stone fruit aromas. Ingredients 90 ml Belaire Gold

60ml orange juice 30ml pineapple juice 10ml pomegranate syrup

Method Pour half the Belaire Gold into a glass, then add the orange juice, pineapple juice, and the rest of Belaire Gold. Pour pomegranate syrup into the glass and allow it to fall to the bottom of the flute glass. Deep Love

This unusual cocktail has a great depth of flavour, with Bumbu’s warm spiced notes and Belaire Rosé’s fruit-forward berry flavours. Ingredients 60ml Bumbu

30ml blood orange purée 2 dashes of chocolate bitters Blueberries