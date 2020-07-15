4 winter cocktails to chase away the cold

With the winter season here, the best way to stay warm indoors is with a delicious drink.

Whether you like yours with whisky or vodka - these cocktails are guaranteed to keep you toasty this winter. More so, there’s nothing better than mixing your own refreshing cocktails to sip, while enjoying chilly days.

If you still have stashed alcohol you can try out one or two of these delicious drinks for your evenings or weekends, this winter, and you will be refilling your glass all night long.

White Russian. Picture: Supplied

White Russian

Ingredients

40ml Absolut vodka