LifestyleFood & DrinkDrink
With the winter season here, the best way to stay warm indoors is with a delicious drink. PICTURE: Unsplash
With the winter season here, the best way to stay warm indoors is with a delicious drink. PICTURE: Unsplash

4 winter cocktails to chase away the cold

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

With the winter season here, the best way to stay warm indoors is with a delicious drink. 

Whether you like yours with whisky or vodka - these cocktails are guaranteed to keep you toasty this winter. More so, there’s nothing better than mixing your own refreshing cocktails to sip, while enjoying chilly days. 

If you still have stashed alcohol you can try out one or two of these delicious drinks for your evenings or weekends, this winter, and you will be refilling your glass all night long. 

White Russian. Picture: Supplied

White Russian 

Ingredients 

40ml Absolut vodka 

40ml Kahlua 

40ml cream 

Ice cubes 

Method 

Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes. Add Absolut vodka and Kahlua, top off by adding a cream layer. Pour the cream on the back of a spoon to get the layering right. If you fail with the layering, just stir. It tastes just as good. 

Jameson sour. Picture: Supplied

Jameson sour 

Ingredients 

50ml Jameson 

10ml sugar syrup 

25ml lemon juice 

4 dashes Angostura bitters 

15ml chickpea brine

Orange peel, as a garnish 

Method 

Add Ingredients and dry shake Add Ice and wet shake Double Strain over ice then garnish with orange peel.

Jameson old-fashioned. Picture: Supplied

Jameson old-fashioned 

Ingredients 

50ml Jameson 

8ml sugar syrup 

2 dashes Angostura bitters 

2 dashes orange bitters 

Orange peel Slice

Method 

Build In mixing glass over ice, stir until partially diluted, strain into a rocks glass full of ice, and rob orange peel on top.

Absolut grapefruit mule. Picture: Supplied

Absolut grapefruit mule 

Ingredients 

45ml Absolut grapefruit 

15ml lime juice 

Ginger beer 

1 wedge grapefruit 

Ice cubes

Method 

Fill a mule mug with ice cubes. Add Absolut grapefruit and lime juice. Top up with ginger beer. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.


Share this article:

Related Articles