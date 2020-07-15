4 winter cocktails to chase away the cold
With the winter season here, the best way to stay warm indoors is with a delicious drink.
Whether you like yours with whisky or vodka - these cocktails are guaranteed to keep you toasty this winter. More so, there’s nothing better than mixing your own refreshing cocktails to sip, while enjoying chilly days.
If you still have stashed alcohol you can try out one or two of these delicious drinks for your evenings or weekends, this winter, and you will be refilling your glass all night long.
White Russian
Ingredients
40ml Absolut vodka
40ml Kahlua
40ml cream
Ice cubes
Method
Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes. Add Absolut vodka and Kahlua, top off by adding a cream layer. Pour the cream on the back of a spoon to get the layering right. If you fail with the layering, just stir. It tastes just as good.
Jameson sour
Ingredients
50ml Jameson
10ml sugar syrup
25ml lemon juice
4 dashes Angostura bitters
15ml chickpea brine
Orange peel, as a garnish
Method
Add Ingredients and dry shake Add Ice and wet shake Double Strain over ice then garnish with orange peel.
Jameson old-fashioned
Ingredients
50ml Jameson
8ml sugar syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters
2 dashes orange bitters
Orange peel Slice
Method
Build In mixing glass over ice, stir until partially diluted, strain into a rocks glass full of ice, and rob orange peel on top.
Absolut grapefruit mule
Ingredients
45ml Absolut grapefruit
15ml lime juice
Ginger beer
1 wedge grapefruit
Ice cubes
Method
Fill a mule mug with ice cubes. Add Absolut grapefruit and lime juice. Top up with ginger beer. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.