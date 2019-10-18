It’s Global Champagne Day on Friday (Oct 18), so if you fancy some bubbly, here is the ultimate selection by Moët Hennessy Africa & Middle East Managing Director, Pascal Asin.

Asin said whichever champagne you decide to celebrate champagne day with, always serve (and then keep) your champagne chilled and not icy.

“The best way to chill your bottle is to fill an ice bucket with ice and one-third water and allow your bottle to cool for 15-20 minutes, and ensure you open your bottle with suitable ceremony,” he said.

Below are Asin's picks that you can celebrate Global Champagne Day with.

Moët & Chandon Impérial. Picture: Supplied

Celebrate a global champagne icon on champagne day

Moët & Chandon Impérial

For those in the know, 2019 sees Moët & Chandon celebrate the 150th anniversary of their flagship champagne – the iconic Moët Impérial. First released in 1869, Champagne Day couldn’t be a more perfect occasion to pay tribute to 150 years of celebration and to mark this truly momentous anniversary of the world’s most loved champagne. Moët & Chandon believes in celebrating each and every day – so it comes as no surprise that a bottle of Moët & Chandon is opened every second around the globe.

Available from: R529

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé. Picture: Supplied

Champagne Day sundowners for city-slickers

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé

Created expressly for mixology, Rich Rosé is Veuve Clicquot’s most versatile champagne, designed to allow anyone to create their own playful drinking experience. Best enjoyed over ice with fresh ingredients, including lime, pineapple, ginger or tea, all on the rocks! Just add a balmy summer evening and a perfect South African vista on champagne day.

Available from: R995

Dom Pérignon Plenitude 2 2000. Picture: Jean Luc Viardin.

For serious champagne day ‘wow’ factor

Dom Pérignon Plenitude 2 2000

Of course, for a truly spectacular Champagne Day, it’s hard to beat the wow factor that accompanies one of the world’s most famous champagnes, Dom Pérignon. P2 is the Second Plénitude of Dom Pérignon Vintage, the result of 16 years of elaboration. The opposing and complementary elements of the assemblage resound for an increasingly sharp intensity. The energy of Dom Pérignon P2 2000 is at its peak.

Available from: R4900

Ruinart Rosé. Picture: Supplied

For a little champagne day romance

Ruinart Rosé

Champagne’s best-kept secret. Known as the champagne for wine lovers, Ruinart was the very first rosé champagne to make its appearance, dating back to the 18th century. Expect a delicate yet sophisticated rosé with an intense aromatic profile, perfect to complement your Champagne Day feast.

Available from: R950

Krug Grande Cuvée. Picture: Studio 106

Champagne to impress on champagne day

Krug Grande Cuvée

Krug Grande Cuvée is the archetype of Krug's philosophy of craftsmanship and savoir-faire: a blend of more than 120 wines from ten or more different years. Every glass of Krug Grande Cuvée is the fruit of many years of craft and patience. Show off some serious champagne prowess and treat your champagne friends to a bottle.

Available from: R2500