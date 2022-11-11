5 champagnes to toast to your celebrations this festive season

The festive season is upon us, which means more celebrations. If you’re planning to host a get-together with friends and family, you may want to pop a few bottles of champagne.

Story continues below Advertisement

After all, champagne launches ships, seals deals, marks love affairs and brings people together in friendship and festivities. At the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival that we recently attended at the Polo Room in Inanda Club, we learnt more about bubbles and how to pair them. For example, champagne is better paired with oysters. After swallowing a spicy oyster drizzled with a zest of lemon, you need to wash it down with a glass of crisp champagne.

Oysters and champagne make the best combo. Picture: Supplied. The top five champagnes for your celebrations this festive season: Besserat de Bellfon It comes in six flavours. Depending on your taste, you can either go for Brut NV, Brut Rosé, Blanc de Blncs, Millésimé Vintage 2008, Brigitte Bardot or 1843.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jacquinot & Fils This brand has three ranges, but the most famous is the Private Cuvée which is made of 70% Chardonnay and 30% Pinot Noir. The other two are the Blanc de Noir and the Blanc de Meuniers. Mailly

Story continues below Advertisement

If you’re looking for something with a fruity taste, then the Mailly Grand Cru Brut Reserve is for you. It is blended with green apple and citrus notes, offering a crispy, fizzy taste. Lanson The brand has several spoils, including the Brut Black Label, Brut Black Label Magnum, White Label NV, Vintage 2009 and Vintage 2009 Magnum.