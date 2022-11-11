Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

5 champagnes to toast to your celebrations this festive season

Make sure bubbles are part of your celebratory drinks this festive season. Picture: Supplied.

Make sure bubbles are part of your celebratory drinks this festive season. Picture: Supplied.

Published 41m ago

Share

The festive season is upon us, which means more celebrations.

If you’re planning to host a get-together with friends and family, you may want to pop a few bottles of champagne.

Story continues below Advertisement

After all, champagne launches ships, seals deals, marks love affairs and brings people together in friendship and festivities.

At the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival that we recently attended at the Polo Room in Inanda Club, we learnt more about bubbles and how to pair them.

For example, champagne is better paired with oysters. After swallowing a spicy oyster drizzled with a zest of lemon, you need to wash it down with a glass of crisp champagne.

More on this
Oysters and champagne make the best combo. Picture: Supplied.

The top five champagnes for your celebrations this festive season:

Besserat de Bellfon

It comes in six flavours. Depending on your taste, you can either go for Brut NV, Brut Rosé, Blanc de Blncs, Millésimé Vintage 2008, Brigitte Bardot or 1843.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jacquinot & Fils

This brand has three ranges, but the most famous is the Private Cuvée which is made of 70% Chardonnay and 30% Pinot Noir. The other two are the Blanc de Noir and the Blanc de Meuniers.

Mailly

Story continues below Advertisement

If you’re looking for something with a fruity taste, then the Mailly Grand Cru Brut Reserve is for you. It is blended with green apple and citrus notes, offering a crispy, fizzy taste.

Lanson

The brand has several spoils, including the Brut Black Label, Brut Black Label Magnum, White Label NV, Vintage 2009 and Vintage 2009 Magnum.

Philipponnat Royale Reserve Brut

Blended with 65% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay, and 5% Pinot Meunier the Royale is best reserved for big occasions like Christmas or New Year’s Eve. What makes it best is that it is aged for three years for the best taste, instead of the required 15 months.

Related Topics:

FestiveAdviceFoodies

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko