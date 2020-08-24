5 cocktail recipes to make at home this week

There are many reasons to celebrate these days. It's the final weeks of winter (which has been the coldest one in recent years) and the liquor ban has been lifted. If the weeks of being off booze have whet your appetite for something a little different post-prohibition, look no further. We have got your back with these warming winter cocktails and, best of all, you do not need to leave home to get your hands on the ingredients, all of which are available online. Easy enough to whip up in your kitchen and guaranteed to warm you from the inside out, here are five favourite cocktails to cosy up with this week. Bloedlemoen SA-Groni Ingredients

25ml Bloedlemoen gin

25ml Campari

25ml full-cream sherry

1 twist of orange peel garnish

Method

Stir all ingredients together and strain into a tumbler with a big block of ice. Take the twist and squeeze the oil over the drink.

Photo by Vincenzo Pistritto Photo

The dark and stormy

Ingredients

50ml Kraken black spiced rum

150ml ginger beer

Lime wedge

Method

Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Stir to mix and enjoy! Or don’t stir and leave the Kraken lurking on top. Dangerous. Go on. We dare you!

Mourning, noon and night

Ingredients

35ml The Sexton single malt Irish whiskey

25ml sweet vermouth

25ml Campari

Method

Stir all ingredients together, rub half a red pepper around the rim of the glass and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

Don fashioned

Ingredients

5 parts Don Papa oak-aged rum

1 part liquid brown sugar

2 drops grapefruit bitters

1 drop orange bitters

1 Maraschino cherry

2 slices of orange rind

Method

Pour liquid sugar into a mixing glass and add 2 drops of grapefruit bitters and one of orange bitters. Top up the glass with some ice and pour in Don Papa Rum. Stir to melt the ice and serve in an old-fashioned glass filled with ice. Garnish with a Maraschino cherry and a twist of orange peel.

And if teetotalling has grown on you, have no fear – you can always order a bottle of Seedlip non-alcoholic distilled spirit here and make yourself a delicious alternative to a hot toddy!

Grove toddy

Ingredients

Hot heatproof mug

50ml Seedlip Grove 42

15ml honey

120ml hot water

Method

Build and garnish with a cinnamon stick.