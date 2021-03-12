5 cocktails that could give your sex drive a major boost

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Can a cocktail facilitate better sex? Experts reveal that once you’ve had a certain amount of alcohol, your inhibitions begin to slip away – but when you add certain ingredients to a drink, the effects are even greater. They also reveal that aphrodisiacs like ginger, honey, vanilla, hot peppers and saffron get your blood pumping, flood your brain with feel-good chemicals and increase hormone levels to heighten arousal, increase your stamina and just plain get you in the mood. Which cocktail drinks help in boosting one’s sexual stamina naturally? We went to find the answers and got them from Vinepair who detailed the below. Casino royale

Aphrodisiac ingredient: egg yolk

Egg yolks have been considered a stimulant since ancient times. Why?

Their significant amounts of protein and cholesterol have been known to boost testosterone and energy.

Shake up this delicious cocktail for a pre-bedroom boost.

Chilli martini

Aphrodisiac ingredient: Thai chilli

Thai chilis are one of the strongest aphrodisiacs out there, thanks to their high amount of capsaicin.

Capsaicin causes increased circulation, allowing your blood to flow faster and stronger, stimulating your body.

Crushing one of these drinks is sure to get you in the mood.

The chocolate rye

Aphrodisiac ingredient: Cacao nibs

Cacao nibs contain anandamide, which is choc-full of antioxidants to bump up your libido. Cacao nibs also contain phenylethylamine, aka the “love chemical.”

Brandy Alexander

Aphrodisiac ingredient: Nutmeg

In India, nutmeg was used in the past as a treatment for low libido in men.

The sexy spice raises body heat, sweetens the breath, and acts as an all-around stimulant.

Sip this Brandy Alexander to add some sweet spiciness to your evening.

Muscadet

Aphrodisiac ingredient: Oysters

While not necessarily a cocktail, how could we not include oysters on the list?

Oysters are one of the greatest aphrodisiacs in the world, thanks to their high zinc content.

It’s also been said that the amino acids in oysters stimulate sex hormones.

Muscadet and oysters are a quintessentially classic pairing; put the two together for a mouthwatering aperitif and exciting evening ahead.