5 easy ways to improve the taste of green tea

Do you love the taste of green tea, but find that it is a little too bitter for your taste? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Many people find green tea to be quite unpalatable, especially when they first start drinking it. Below we share some ideas on how to make green tea taste good. Mint

Story continues below Advertisment

Add some chopped mint leaves to your green tea and discover instant refreshment. Mint comes with many health benefits – it helps with digestion, treats the common cold, eases morning nausea or sickness, and more. Mint tea aroma also helps calm you instantly by releasing a small amount of serotonin in the brain, alleviating the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Lemon Lemon juice has been used for centuries to add more flavour to food. If you have ever had lemonade, then you know what I am talking about. The same principle applies when making green tea. Adding lemon juice makes the drink much sweeter and gives it an extra kick. You should use fresh lemons because they contain less sugar than bottled ones.

Drink it cold Brew a tall glass of iced tea instead of hot green tea. Iced green tea is refreshing and more watered down than hot brews. Brew the green tea just like you would for a hot cup. Let the mixture cool to room temperature before storing it in the refrigerator for a few hours. Serve with ice cubes and garnish with a lemon. Honey

Story continues below Advertisment

Apart from sweetening tea and hence, your life, honey bears a lot of health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, it gives you a morning boost and saves you from future risks of heart attack, stroke, and high blood pressure. To make matters merrier, it also acts as a magic ingredient that slows down the ageing process as it is full of antioxidants. It also accelerates metabolism and brings you many steps closer to achieving your weight loss goals. Cinnamon Cinnamon adds a warm aroma to your tea. Just remember to only use ground cinnamon since powdered spices tend to burn easily. Also, never heat cinnamon directly over the fire. Instead, stick it inside a pan and let it simmer until it becomes fragrant. Once done, pour the cinnamon oil over your tea.