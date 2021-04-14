5 great wines to try for under R100

Whether it’s a birthday, office triumph, or the simple pleasure of a bubble bath – South Africans know wine will rise to the occasion. Wine is much more than a photo album, it is a collection of unforgettable moments and emotions shared with beautiful people. Great wine is a perfect combination between an emotion and a strong distinct personality, where both of them are impossible not to be recognised, in the same way, an exceptional wine is impossible to mistake in a blind tasting. My selection below is a great example of extraordinary wines under R100. Since wine is a never-ending discovery, these five brands are worth being opened and shared, because wine is generous.

Warwick Cape Lady Cabernet Sauvignon

The Warwick cellar lies on the upper slopes of the Simonsberg Mountain in Stellenbosch.

Warwick released its first cabernet sauvignon in 1984 to widespread acclaim and has been specialising in this noble variety ever since.

The first lady is a tribute to Warwick matriarch Norma Ratcliffe – herself a maverick and pioneer for female winemakers.

This delicious wine has been crafted in a fruit-forward style.

It produces delicious blueberry and blackberry flavours with chocolate aromas complemented with velvety tannins.

Retail price: R95 - R100

Cape Atlantic Sauvignon Blanc

Cape Atlantic is a sauvignon blanc filled with aromas of tropical fruit flavours such as gooseberries, also hints of white pear with grassy notes coming through.

A crisp wine with lingering fruit flavours and mouth watering zesty lime acidity.

This wine is a great companion to seafood dishes, poultry, or any lunchtime get-togethers.

Retail price: R70

KWV Cathedral Cellar Sauvignon Blanc 2019

This expressive and lively wine shows distinctive aromas of gooseberries, asparagus with an undertone of granadilla and guava.

The palate shows hints of grapefruit.

The wine is a perfect match with creamy seafood pasta and grilled lobster.

Retail price: R85

Bayede! King Shaka-Zulu Pinotage 2017

This pinotage is an elegant deep red wine with plum and mulberry tones.

This well-balanced wine encompasses red berry aromas with ripe bananas combined with hints of spicy vanilla, leading to a most pleasant finish.

It pairs well with cured meat, fish, red meat, rich fish, and white meat.

Retail price: R60

De Wet Cellar Special Late Harvest 2020

This special late harvest is a well-balanced naturally sweet wine with a honey and raisin aroma and a flowery undertone.

These flavours are backed by a balanced natural sweet mouth.

It can be paired with cured peppered beef.

It also accompanies spicy dishes very well.

Retail price: R50