5 MCCs to try amid the global Champagne shortage

Having trouble finding a bottle of expensive champagne? You are not alone. Liquor stores, bars, and restaurants are having trouble stocking their shelves with enough wines, beers, and spirits, thanks to Covid-19’s devastating impact on supplies – and thanks to heat waves and frosts that damaged crops.

On Twitter, people are expressing their frustrations on how they cannot get hold of their favourite champagne bottles. Rakosa wrote: “There is a serious shortage of champagne, I found myself drinking Veuve Rich last night” There is a serious shortage of champagne, I found myself drinking Veuve Rich last night🤮 — Brad 🏌️‍Rakosa (@BraddyBuoy) October 10, 2021 @ChazByrd84 wrote: “How are y’all outta Veuve Champagne.

“They need to fix this liquor shortage.” According to reports due to the fall in demand over lockdown in 2020, Champagne houses decided to reduce the number of bottles produced as the Comité Champagne put a tight cap on the yields. Not only this but many strong vintages are being held back to be released as vintage wines, leaving less to be used in non-vintage blend champagne.

In a Twitter thread, champagne expert Oscar Masubelele explained how there will be a champagne shortage this summer. Last month, Masubelele tweeted: “Dear champagne lovers, we are officially in a champagne shortage. There is limited stock available and this is worldwide. Prices might even go up in the coming weeks.” Dear Champagne lovers,



On our side, my private clients will have Champagne stock available till January 2022. — Monsieur Ponto (@monsieurponto) September 28, 2021 In another tweet, he wrote: “Remember, I warned you about the shortage of champagne this coming summer? You will be very lucky if you can find Veuve Clicquot Brut in wholesale retail stores.”

You will be very lucky if you can find Veuve Clicquot Brut in wholesale retail stores. — Monsieur Ponto (@monsieurponto) September 28, 2021 In a recent tweet with regards to the global Champagne shortage, Masubelele said he firmly believes this is an opportunity for South African MCC Wines to rise and close the gap of Champagne shortages in the country. He said we have high-quality MCC wines that are at the same level as NV champagne wines. I firmly believe this is an opportunity for South African MCC Wines to raise up and close the gap of Champagne shortages in the country. We have high quality MCC wines that are at the same level as NV Champagne wines. — Monsieur Ponto (@monsieurponto) October 13, 2021 Speaking of MCC’s, we bring you five of the best that we think you should try.

Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs vintage MCC 2015. Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs vintage MCC 2015 This sparkling wine is made from 100% chardonnay grapes and made in the traditional Champagne method of secondary fermentation in the bottle. As a varietal, chardonnay thrives under the cool climate conditions of the Durbanville area and the variety of slopes and altitudes allows them to craft wines that are firmly rooted in the unique terroir found there.

Pongrácz Brut NV. Pongrácz Brut NV This is one of South Africa’s most popular MCCs for a reason. It is a timeless MCC with great elegance and complexity.

Delicate yeasty tones, layered with toast and ripe fruit are enlivened by a firm mousse and persistent bead that make it particularly attractive. It imparts a wonderful foamy mouthful of black fruit flavours with a lingering after-taste. House Of BNG Brut. Picture: Ian Vermeulen Creative Property House Of BNG Brut

It took two years to carefully craft this truly unique blend by acclaimed Cape Wine Master Jeff Grier, who selected the finest grapes from across the renowned Stellenbosch wine-producing region. This bottle-fermented bubbly has a cheerful, rich, and fruity character suggestive of strawberries. Lively bubbles, rich in flavour, and ends with a long creamy finish.

It is made up of 60% Chardonnay and 40% pinot noir and can be aged for at least three years from the date of purchase. With age, the luxury MCC softens in flavour, while maintaining its lively sparkle, giving it a special balance of age and fruit. 2016 Charles Fox Blanc de Blancs. 2016 Charles Fox Blanc de Blancs

Charles Fox Cap Classique Estate has been offering new bubbly to the discerning South African market since 2012. According to their website, this MCC produces complex and mineral aromas of almond flintiness, Brioche, butter, lemon, and lime scents. Boschendal MCC Brut Rosé NV