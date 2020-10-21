5 MCCs to try on Global Champagne Day

October 23 is Global Champagne Day and there is no better sign of celebration than a good bottle of bubbly. Champagne is delicious. It’s palatable and magnificent. We love its flavour and we love its effervescence. This day is an opportunity to celebrate sparkling wines and to think about what to buy for the festive season. Whether it's the wallet-friendly supermarket option, or the seriously expensive stuff, choosing the right bottle can be a headache. Below are five MCC’s we suggest you try this Global Champagne Day. Boschendal MCC Brut Rosé NV Considered by many to be the official MCC of the summer, this wine sparkles with the ideal blend of pinotage, chardonnay, and pinot noir. The MCC’s versatility stems from its harvest, which is done early at lower sugar levels to achieve the stimulating airiness – perfect for alfresco events this summer.

Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs vintage MCC 2015

Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs vintage MCC is made from 100% chardonnay grapes using the traditional method of secondary fermentation in the bottle. As a varietal, chardonnay thrives in the cool climate of Durbanville and the variety of slopes and altitudes allows them to craft wines that are firmly rooted in the unique terroir of the area.

GM & Ahrens Cuvèe Agrandi 2012

This is a collaboration between two passionate sparkling-wine makers: Gerrit Maritz and Albert Ahrens. They produce the wines in the classic traditional method and mature them in Franschhoek. Their MCC is one of South Africa's top sparkling wines.

Pongrácz Brut NV

This is one of South Africa’s most popular MCCs for a reason. It is a timeless MCC with great elegance and complexity. Delicate yeasty tones, layered with toast and ripe fruit are enlivened by a firm mousse and persistent bead that make it particularly attractive. It imparts a wonderful foamy mouthful of black fruit flavours with a lingering aftertaste.

2016 Charles Fox Blanc de Blancs

Charles Fox Cap Classique Estate has been offering new bubbly to the discerning South African market since 2012. According to their website, this MCC produces complex and mineral aromas of almond flintiness, Brioche, butter, lemon and lime scents.