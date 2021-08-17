5 new beverages to add to your drinks cabinet right now

If it feels like new foods and drinks are coming out every day, it’s because it’s true. But we’re not here to talk about those — we’re here to highlight the new beverages that are constantly being launched. From wine to beer to spirits, it feels like the beverage world is working overtime in 2021, and we’re ready to taste it all.

Below are five new beverages you should add to your drinks cabinet right now. Tullamore D.E.W. Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Starting with their original triple distilled, triple blend, triple wood matured Irish whiskey, the brand’s whiskey-makers have given it an additional finish in first fill XO Caribbean rum casks, developing a smoothly satisfying flavour with layers of sweetness and tropical notes. Created for the growing numbers of whiskey explorers worldwide, this new edition is finished in carefully selected barrels previously used to age Demerara rum. It represents the perfect marriage of two of the great historic traditions in spirit distillation: Irish whiskey and Caribbean rum. The Tullamore D.E.W. XO Caribbean Rum Cask Finish pack is designed to stand out among whiskeys and emphasise the blending of Irish hearts with a Caribbean soul.

Global brand ambassador, John Quinn says at their Tullamore Distillery, they are constantly experimenting with their whiskey making. “Tullamore D.E.W. XO Caribbean Rum Cask Finish was just one of many trials inspired by our work on the Beauty of Blend, but immediately stood out to our whiskey makers as being something truly special. “Many styles of Caribbean rum were tested, but carefully selected first fill XO Caribbean rum casks, previously used to age Demerara rum, imparted distinctive sweet tropical fruit and warm spice flavours to our original blend. The combination of Irish heart and Caribbean soul balance beautifully,” says Quinn. The whiskey is available to purchase in select premium retailers from an RRP of R379.95.

S.Pellegrino Essenza S.Pellegrino Essenza is characterised by vibrant blends of Mediterranean fruit flavours, enhanced by the crafted refined bubbles of sparkling mineral water. The process contains no sweeteners and all flavours are natural. Each can of S.Pellegrino Essenza has zero calories – delicious and refreshing, perfect to quench your thirst, or simply sip along with a divine canape, and without feeling guilty. Three of the five flavours are available in SA – and while the aromas are all intense, each flavour harmonises perfectly to deliver that delicious burst when it hits your palate. Flavours available are Lemon and Lemon Zest, Tangerine and Wild Strawberry, and lastly Dark Morello Cherry and Pomegranate. To get S.Pellegrino Essenza delivered to your home, shop at: www.italiandelionine.co.za.

Castle Double Malt Castle Lager, Mzansi’s most beloved beer, recently launched SA’s first-ever double malt lager with the introduction of Castle Double Malt. This new addition to the Castle family is another celebration of Castle’s 126 year legacy in beer. Brand director at Castle Lager, Kudzi Mathabire says she is extremely proud of what they have created and brought to the market.

“We at Castle Lager have 126 years of brewing expertise, which we have channelled into creating the next big thing in beer! We are excited to be launching Castle Double Malt, the first-of-a-kind beer in South Africa. Castle Double Malt combines two carefully selected South African malts to bring you a perfectly balanced beer that is flavourful and refreshing, in the true spirit of the Castle brand. We are home-grown and immensely proud of how we bring the country together with our local talent and expertise,” says Mathabire. Castle Double Malt is available in all major retail outlets and online and the Bottles app for R79.99 for a six-pack. Highland Park single malt Scotch Whisky

This award-winning whisky pays tribute to the descendants of the Viking Kingdom with its adventurous and fiercely independent taste. Highland Park whisky is made the same traditional way as it was years ago, but by a new generation of modern Viking souls. Founding partner of premium liquor distributor Truman & Orange, Rowan Leibbrandt says this meticulously crafted, award-winning whisky pays tribute to the descendants of the Vikings, their adventuring spirit, their determined approach to life, and single-minded way of doing things, and will resonate with those of us who like to chart our own course. Highland Park is the only single malt produced in Scotland that’s still made traditionally, with all five keystones of production remaining the same. This whisky is available at leading bottle stores nationwide. A 10 Year Old Viking Scars bottle goes for R 449.99, the 12 Year Old Viking Honour is R 549.99 while the 18 Year Old Viking Pride is R 1799.99.

Durbanville Hills lower alcohol wine range Keeping in trend with the global shift towards a more mindful lifestyle, Durbanville Hills has recently launched a new light range that is lower in alcohol and calories. The Durbanville Hills Light Chenin Blanc and Shiraz wines are both at 9% alcohol and around 30% lower in calories.

Martin Moore, Durbanville Hills’ Cellar Master, says the taste is the most important factor in wine consumption decision making, and even more so for wines lower in alcohol. “We wanted to create a low alcohol wine that does not compromise on taste or quality, that showcases our cool climate terroir, and is a joy to drink. We certainly didn’t want to release a wine that would be reviewed as ‘fair or passable’, so we took our time in investigating all the options, including experimenting with the various methods of de-alcoholisation,” says Moore. Moore says that although they harvested the grapes for the Chenin Blanc around two weeks earlier than normal, they were astounded at the abundance of flavour present, even at a lower sugar level. The wine was made following the same methods as normal for the full-alcohol wines, with no short cuts and no additional technology. The Durbanville Hills Light Chenin Blanc 2021 is brilliantly clear in colour with olive green edges. It invites vibrant tropical fruit, pear, lime, pineapple, paw-paw, and floral notes on the nose, and leads to a refreshing, crisp taste brimming with fruit flavours.