5 non-alcoholic gins to try this Ginuary

Ginuary is the opposite of Dry January, a celebration of the fantastically versatile spirit, designed to help people discover new flavours, styles of gin, gin-based drinks, and even cakes. In an interview with the founder of Hope on Hopkins Distillery, Lucy Beard, about their take on ginuary, she said it means indulging in a range of gins in January. She said there is a challenge within the gin community to encourage people to experiment with drinking gin. “Drink a different gin or gin cocktail every day during January to learn more about the spirit. “People will realise that no two gins taste the same and there is an enormous variety of gins out there.

“There are now more than 100 South African gins, each with their own taste and botanicals, so there’s more than enough out there to ensure a successful Ginuary challenge,” said Beard.

With the ban on alcohol sales during adjusted level 3 lockdown in South Africa, we look at the non-alcoholic gins you can try this Ginuary.

It is no secret that alcohol-free spirits are having a real moment. And brands making them are on the rise.

This means you can use the best non-alcoholic spirits to enjoy a gin and tonic or your favourite cocktail.

Cutting out alcohol doesn’t mean compromising on flavour. From herbaceous spirits to aromatic aperitifs, alcohol-free has never been so interesting.

Below are five non-alcoholic gins to try

Seedlip

Seedlip is based on the distilled non-alcoholic remedies from The Art of Distillation written in 1651 and now repurposed to pioneer a new category of drinks. It is sugar-free and sweetener-free.

With Seedlip you have options… you can try the Seedlip Garden 108, which captures the essence of the English countryside with sophisticated top notes of the handpicked peas and hay from the founder’s family farm and a complex herbal base character of spearmint, rosemary, and thyme, or the Seedlip Spice 94 is aromatic, with strong top notes of allspice and cardamom as well as citrus and a long bitter note that is derived from the highest quality barks.

These can be best served with tonic or as the base for a martini- or sour-style non-alcoholic cocktail.

Saint G&T

This is a gin originally from South Africa produced out of Qualito Distillery in Phalaborwa.

According to their website, this extraordinary cocktail of awe, wonder, and untapped potential is familiar to those who live surrounded by the virgin bush of Africa.

They say there could be no better birthplace for their very first non-alcoholic gin.

“Inspired by a benevolent micro-climate and the crystal-clear waters of the Olifants River, our master-distillers set out to craft a superlative alcohol-free G&T. The first. The finest. The only one of its kind.

“There are no artificial colours, no artificial flavours, no artificial sweeteners, no calories, and no alcohol. Our secret process has now been perfected,” they wrote.

The Duchess

The Duchess is the world's first non-alcoholic gin and tonic. It is crafted using re-distilled juniper berries and has the distinct gin and tonic taste, complemented by aromatic layers of locally produced botanicals.

As a non-alcoholic gin brand, Hope on Hopkins Distillery’s target market caters for those who choose to go booze-free, whatever the occasion might be. They think people can enjoy a gin at any time of the year.

Ginologist

Ginologist’s distilling process uses no alcohol at any time so this is not an alcoholic product that has been denatured.

It is truly alcohol-free, yet mixed with a tonic it’s hard to believe that you are not drinking a perfectly crafted premium gin.

Its taste sensation offers those who can’t or won’t partake in alcohol for whatever reason the opportunity to have a sophisticated drink in keeping with the company and setting while staying sober and alcohol-free.

Ceder

In 2017, husband and wife Craig and Maria discovered a magical valley nestled in the Cederberg Mountains of the Western Cape.

This is now home to many intriguing botanicals, including rooibos and Buchu, used for thousands of years by indigenous peoples of South Africa.

Staying there inspired them to distill exotic Cape and classic gin botanicals, and then blend with ancient and pristine Swedish water.

Ceder gin is available in four ranges – floral and balanced, a blend of classic gin botanicals such as juniper and coriander combined with hints of geranium and Cape floral fynbos; refreshing and tranquil, a refreshing blend of classic gin botanicals such as juniper and citrus combined with cucumber and calming camomile; spicy and intriguing, an intriguing blend of classic gin botanicals such as juniper and ginger, combined with clove and rooibos; and irresistible and vibrant, an irresistible blend of classic gin botanicals including juniper, combined with subtle notes of rose and sweet hibiscus.