5 reasons why you should drink wine in a can

Two years ago it was predicted that in years to come we will likely buy wine packaged in a can, and that has started happening. Wine in a can is an innovation that could divide the crowds, but there is no ignoring it. Producers are increasingly understanding that wine needs to be made more approachable and inclusive to appeal to a younger consumer base. There are varieties of canned wines that have recently launched in the market and Group Marketing Manager of Perdeberg Group, Chantelle Boucher shares why you should be embracing canned wine. It’s a more sustainable option Storing wine in specially-lined aluminum cans has numerous benefits to ease the mind of the more conscious consumer.

A can has a smaller carbon footprint than a glass bottle because it’s made from approximately 68% recycled material, is lighter in weight and therefore burns less fuel to transport, and uses no paper or water for labelling.

The material from a beverage can that’s responsibly recycled can end up on a shelf again within two months. More wine for everybody.

It’s lightweight and convenient

For adventurous wine drinkers who love to socialise, travel and soak up the outdoors, a can is more lightweight to carry than glass, doesn’t need an opener or a drinking glass, and the serving size is perfect for one, so there’s no need to lug home a half a warm bottle of red, white or rosé.

It’s more mindful

The ‘mindful drinking’ or ‘sober curious’ movement, in which social drinkers choose to cut down their alcohol intake, is growing – especially amongst younger consumers.

This means having just one glass is becoming much more trendy.

The measured 250ml portion size helps to keep tally more easily, instead of guessing just how much wine you’re pouring with that heavy hand of yours. (And how big is that glass, anyway?)

It offers value for money

We could all do with saving a rand or two on essentials like wine. Cans allow you to budget carefully per serving, and some options cost as little as R16 a can.

It’s ready to enjoy right now

Cans are just one example of the exciting revolution in the wine industry to be more accessible to growing numbers of forward-thinking newcomers to the scene.

There’s no need to age a can in a cellar (we all have one of those, right?), worry about corking the wine, let it breathe after opening, or serve it in a specially shaped glass. You can open a can and sip your wine straight away, and it’ll taste great – every time.