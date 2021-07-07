5 reasons why you should try rooibos and chamomile tea

People who love warm beverages will tell you that rooibos and chamomile are some of the most enjoyable teas. And they are best served without sugar. That way, you can taste all the blends.

Also, tea is not just a drink to have with your breakfast. It has more health benefits, and can also help you if you’re dealing with anxiety. As such, here are the top five reasons why you should try rooibos and chamomile tea: 1. A good night’s sleep

Chamomile is known for its sleep-inducing properties that make it such a popular evening tea. Its calming effects are attributed to the antioxidant apigenin, which binds certain receptors in the brain, decreasing anxiety and initiating sleep. 2. It lowers blood sugar Rooibos has an antioxidant called aspalathin, which helps balance blood sugar. It also reduces insulin resistance and increases the absorption of glucose into the muscles. To reduce long-term risks of diabetes complications, drink a cup of rooibos in the morning and a cup of chamomile in the evening.

3. It improves heart health According to the South African Rooibos Council, studies reveal that rooibos has beneficial effects on heart health. 4. It fights allergies