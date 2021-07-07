5 reasons why you should try rooibos and chamomile tea
People who love warm beverages will tell you that rooibos and chamomile are some of the most enjoyable teas.
And they are best served without sugar. That way, you can taste all the blends.
Also, tea is not just a drink to have with your breakfast. It has more health benefits, and can also help you if you’re dealing with anxiety.
As such, here are the top five reasons why you should try rooibos and chamomile tea:
1. A good night’s sleep
Chamomile is known for its sleep-inducing properties that make it such a popular evening tea. Its calming effects are attributed to the antioxidant apigenin, which binds certain receptors in the brain, decreasing anxiety and initiating sleep.
2. It lowers blood sugar
Rooibos has an antioxidant called aspalathin, which helps balance blood sugar. It also reduces insulin resistance and increases the absorption of glucose into the muscles. To reduce long-term risks of diabetes complications, drink a cup of rooibos in the morning and a cup of chamomile in the evening.
3. It improves heart health
According to the South African Rooibos Council, studies reveal that rooibos has beneficial effects on heart health.
4. It fights allergies
For many, the South African fynbos and flowers or even freshly-cut grass bring with it the annoyance of allergies. Fortunately, rooibos can boost the production of cytochrome P450, which helps to metabolise allergens.
5. Great tasting hydration
Hydration is important. And the good thing about these two types of tea is that you can also enjoy them as cold beverages by making ice tea and staying hydrated.