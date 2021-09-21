5 refreshing cocktails to shake up your Heritage Day braai

South Africa is world-renowned for our love of a good braai and it is well known that, on any given weekend, braais are lit, the guys are cheering on their favourite rugby team, and family and friends gather around, to clink glasses over the fire.

September brings around even more excuses for South Africans to light that fire, with Heritage Day, fondly referred to as National Braai Day, falling on September 24. If you’re not big into beer, you’ll find these alternatives wonderfully delicious.