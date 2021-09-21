5 refreshing cocktails to shake up your Heritage Day braai
South Africa is world-renowned for our love of a good braai and it is well known that, on any given weekend, braais are lit, the guys are cheering on their favourite rugby team, and family and friends gather around, to clink glasses over the fire.
September brings around even more excuses for South Africans to light that fire, with Heritage Day, fondly referred to as National Braai Day, falling on September 24. If you’re not big into beer, you’ll find these alternatives wonderfully delicious.
Below is a list of easy-drinking cocktails, to suit any palate on a beautiful day, as the smell of fire and boerewors fills the air.
SA-Groni
Ingredients
25ml Bloedlemoen Gin
25ml Campari
25ml full cream sherry
1 twist of orange peel garnish (Pro tip: use a potato peeler)
Method
Stir all ingredients together and strain into a glass tumbler, with a big block of ice. Take the twist and squeeze the peel over the drink.
Graceful mimosa
Ingredients
60ml Orange juice
120ml Grace du Roi White Gold sparkling wine
Method
Fill a champagne flute one-third full of freshly squeezed orange juice and top up with ice-cold wine.
Cream orange twist
Ingredients
Cape velvet cream
Twist of orange peel
Method
Pour into a large glass over ice, and garnish with a twist of orange peel.
ABSTINENCE lemon spritz
Ingredients
50ml ABSTINENCE lemon aperitif
200ml soda water (can be substituted with tonic)
Ice
Lemon peel
Method
Pour ABSTINENCE lemon aperitif over ice, in a gin goblet or wine glass. Top up with soda, and garnish with fresh lemon peel.
Cape spice Manhattan
Ingredients
50ml ABSTINENCE cape spice
25ml ABSTINENCE epilogue X
25ml Martini Rosso
2 dashes of Angostura bitters
Orange twist
Method
Add ABSTINENCE cape spice, ABSTINENCE epilogue X, Martini Rosso, and bitters, to a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupé, and garnish with an orange twist.