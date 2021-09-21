LifestyleFood DrinkDrink
Cream orange twist. Picture: Supplied
Cream orange twist. Picture: Supplied

5 refreshing cocktails to shake up your Heritage Day braai

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 3h ago

South Africa is world-renowned for our love of a good braai and it is well known that, on any given weekend, braais are lit, the guys are cheering on their favourite rugby team, and family and friends gather around, to clink glasses over the fire.

September brings around even more excuses for South Africans to light that fire, with Heritage Day, fondly referred to as National Braai Day, falling on September 24. If you’re not big into beer, you’ll find these alternatives wonderfully delicious.

Below is a list of easy-drinking cocktails, to suit any palate on a beautiful day, as the smell of fire and boerewors fills the air.

SA-Groni

Ingredients

25ml Bloedlemoen Gin

25ml Campari

25ml full cream sherry

1 twist of orange peel garnish (Pro tip: use a potato peeler)

Method

Stir all ingredients together and strain into a glass tumbler, with a big block of ice. Take the twist and squeeze the peel over the drink.

Graceful mimosa

Ingredients

60ml Orange juice

120ml Grace du Roi White Gold sparkling wine

Method

Fill a champagne flute one-third full of freshly squeezed orange juice and top up with ice-cold wine.

Cream orange twist

Ingredients

Cape velvet cream

Twist of orange peel

Method

Pour into a large glass over ice, and garnish with a twist of orange peel.

ABSTINENCE lemon spritz

Ingredients

50ml ABSTINENCE lemon aperitif

200ml soda water (can be substituted with tonic)

Ice

Lemon peel

Method

Pour ABSTINENCE lemon aperitif over ice, in a gin goblet or wine glass. Top up with soda, and garnish with fresh lemon peel.

Cape spice Manhattan

Ingredients

50ml ABSTINENCE cape spice

25ml ABSTINENCE epilogue X

25ml Martini Rosso

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Orange twist

Method

Add ABSTINENCE cape spice, ABSTINENCE epilogue X, Martini Rosso, and bitters, to a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupé, and garnish with an orange twist.

