Winter is well on its way, but that doesn't mean we can't sip on your favourite cocktail.

AJ Snetler, barman at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, shares some of his top cocktail tips that will be sure to warm you up this winter.

Tip 1: Make sure you have the key ingredients sorted:

Snetler says winter’s must-have ingredients include darker fruits and spices like allspice, star anise and cinnamon, with fruits such as figs, dates and naartjies.



Stock up on these and you will have flavourful cocktails all winter long.

Tip 2: Spice up your warm beverage

If you’re not too keen on the heavy winter cocktails, you can do something super simple like giving an extra kick to your usual warm beverage.



For example, you can turn your coffee into an Irish coffee with some whisky or add some Amarula or Kahlua to your hot chocolate.

Tip 3: Turn your dessert boozy

This is especially helpful if you are entertaining and stuck on ideas for a warm winter dessert.



You can use a cream-based liqueur in your homemade chocolate mousse or simply drizzle it over a store-bought option.

There is also such a thing as boozy brownies and whisky caramel sauce that can be used with some local favourites such as malva pudding.



The options are endless.

Tip 4: Add a kick to your wine

“Even though it’s not exactly a cocktail, glühwein is a great way to spice up your red wine and kick off winter with a flavourful bang,” says Snetler.



The key ingredients for making this can usually be found in any well stocked kitchen - a bottle of dry red wine, orange zest, sugar, cloves, cinnamon sticks and star anise.



Look up an easy recipe for this winter drink and you will be well on your way to warming up from the inside.

Tip 5: Ensure that you know how to make at least one or two stunning winter drinks

Snetler also favours the traditional hot toddy that can be made with South African Brandies, an Old-Fashioned, and a spiced Whisky Sours.



If you don’t know how to make any of these, Snetler has you covered with his Old-Fashioned recipe.

Bacardi 8 Old Fashioned:





Ingredients:



60 ml Bacardi 8

5 dashes smoked apple bitters

15 ml Maple Syrup

Stirred over ice until the perfect dilution is reached and all the flavours have been blended.

Serve in a rocks glass over ice and garnish with Fabbri Amarena cherries and fresh orange zest.