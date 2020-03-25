5 tips on how to mix your own cocktails at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a nationwide lockdown in South Africa as the country battles with the covid-19 outbreak. So, if you would like to make yourself a quick cocktail but don’t know where to start, these tips will help you. Veteran bartender, Maggie Dale, shared tips on how you can go about mixing your own cocktail at home. Keep it cold I think a nice touch for a home bar is having big ice cube trays in your freezer. They’re so easy and cheap. Just stick a single large rock in a rocks glass and serve your cocktail over it – a nice touch that looks fancy, especially if you’re entertaining.

Make your own cocktails at home during the shutdown period. Picture: Supplied

Stay proportional – and play around

I always say less is more, and you can always add to it. I start with a fresh juice and then my syrups and then my spirit. If the cocktail is too strong in spirit, you can add more juice or sugar to taste. You can always add more, you can’t remove. If you’re not sure, just start with a little bit and add more as you go.

Expand your palate

If there’s something you like, try something very similar. If you’re a fan of Aperol spritzes, for example, you can also swap out the Aperol for other bitter liquors.

Stop messing with gadgets

You don’t need all the bar tools. Keep it simple.

Present with flare

You’re going to enjoy your cocktail so much more if you have a gorgeous wine glass or cool rocks glass. You’re at home and should just enjoy drinking out of those glasses.

Happy mixing!