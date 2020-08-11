5 unique ways people drink tea around the world

Let’s talk about tea. Pleasure, spirituality, relaxation, tradition - tea is not just a drink. Many people across the world enjoy it for different reasons. Speaking of tradition, it is one of the most important aspects that define an ethnic group and tea is something that reveals the cultural difference present within various traditions. Drinking tea is an old tradition that is said to date back to southwest China in 27 BC. Since then tea traditions around the world have developed their own unique flavour and have been incorporated into cultures around the world. Below we look at how some of the people from around the world take their tea.

Japan - Matcha

Japan is famous for its green tea, and among the famous types of green tea is matcha. In Japan, matcha is an integral part of many recipes, especially sweet treats like cakes, pudding, biscuits, chocolate, and ice cream.

Experts reveal that not everybody likes the bitter yet a bit sweet taste of matcha tea. That if you eat it with traditional Japanese sweets – or anything else that tastes sweet, it might be easier to consume.

South Africa - Rooibos

Rooibos has become much more popular internationally and while it might not be in every supermarket, you should certainly be able to find it in most major cities if you know where to look.

So, how do South Africans prefer their tea?

In a survey by the SA Rooibos Council, most people like to drink their Rooibos in its purest form with nothing added, while others add dairy. When it comes to sweetening things up, most people add sugar or sweetener or honey while a small percentage of people like their Rooibos zesty by adding a touch of lemon, spice it up with cinnamon or experiment with fruit for a unique flavour.

Some also confessed to adding a tot of whisky or gin for a bit of extra ‘skop’ in their Rooibos. Rooibos can also be enjoyed with rusks, toast and jam, biscuits and cake.

Taiwan - Bubble tea

Taiwan’s bubble tea is made by combining a tea base with milk, and sometimes with fresh fruits or fruit juices. This kind of tea is usually served in transparent cups with a straw to showcase the bubbles in it. Drinkers can have it served cold or hot, with or without milk. In some cases, it does not even consist of tea.

India - Masala Chai

Masala Chai is a mix of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and a few peppercorns for an extra kick. These spices are added in boiling water with black leaves and milk and the tea is then served with sugar.

Each spice brings a unique flavour to the chai making it one of the most popular drinks worldwide. Masala Chai can be served hot or warm with any breakfast, snack, or biscuits.

England - English breakfast tea

Experts reveal that the perfect cuppa English breakfast tea means boiling the water to at least 100 degrees Celsius, brewing the tea for exactly three minutes (the ideal time for black tea), and then, optionally, adding a splash of milk or sugar.

They also reveal that English breakfast teas pair beautifully with morning meals - the strong flavours of the tea complement beautifully the intense flavours of cooked or continental breakfast or a bowl of cereal.