5 whisky trends you'll be seeing everywhere in 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a lot of personal and economic disruptions this past year. Many producers had to alter their release plans, but there were still a significant number of new whiskies over the year. What will happen in the world of whisky this year? Founder of Teeling whiskey, Jack Teeling, has shared below his predictions. Whisky cocktails

It is not new but continues to be a significant trend around the world as people explore different and fresh ways to enjoy whisky in all sorts of drinks, be it shaken, stirred, poured, or built. If you go to some of the best bars around the world you will find whisky cocktails very well represented.

Changing whisky drinkers

The whisky lovers of today now come from all backgrounds, age profiles and are much more unisex. This is happening around the world and whisky is often the drink of choice for this new generation of drinkers. Irish whiskey is globally tapping into this in particular due to the traditional smooth and approachable nature due to our temperate maturation climate which naturally produces an accessible entry point into brown spirits and whisky in general.

Reviving old recipes

There has been a growing interest in reviving old ways and recipes in making whisky but bringing them to life with a modern twist. This is one of our core ethos as we see ourselves as respectful to our rich past but confident enough to forge a new future. In our new distillery, we have recreated many old classical Irish whisky styles in terms of the ingredients used. However, we have given them our own unique interpretation through our own unique production and maturation techniques to produce the distinctive taste profiles we are after.

Experiences

We are finding people are seeking out new and interesting experiences in their life and this is transferring across to how they discover and enjoy new whiskies. Over the last year, due to the current situation we all find ourselves in, people are more and more willing to participate in virtual experiences where they can taste, discover and learn more which opens the real opportunity to bring your distillery and whiskies to life around the world through well-executed online virtual events.

Demystifying whisky

There has been some perceived snobbery around whisky in the past which has made it more challenging for people to discover the joys whisky appreciation can deliver. Everyone’s taste buds are different and we encourage people to get away from getting hung up on age statements and or specific styles of whisky and just choose what they like. This can make whisky tastings much more fun and make it easier to appreciate the nuances in different expressions.