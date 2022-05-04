6 fun things you can do with coffee

Love coffee in every shape or form? There are so many hidden but easy ways to enjoy your coffee that still keep it delicious and fun. Here are six ways to spruce up your coffee or even get your caffeine fix in a totally different way. Alcohol

It may not be the ideal ingredient to add to your first cup in the morning, but spiking your coffee is a pretty popular trick. Some people add vodka for a cup of Russian coffee, while others add Jameson and whipped cream for a classic cup of Irish coffee. DIY cold brew at home If you visit a café, cold brew can become really expensive, but it is actually so simple and easy to make in the comfort of your own home. Just grind up some of your favourite beans, pour them into a filter bag and steep them in water in the fridge overnight. The next morning, you will have a fresh cold brew made in a matter of minutes. You can drink it straight from the bottle as is, or add your own special flavour to it.

Cook with it Coffee is a great ingredient to use when cooking due to its high acidity and powerful flavour. You can use freshly ground coffee to coat meat before cooking it. This will tenderise the meat and give it a beautiful crust. Next time you are feeling adventurous, try adding coffee grounds to your favourite bread recipe. Mint

I know it sounds crazy, but adding a fresh mint leaf or two to your cup of joe provides a soft, refreshing touch. A drop of peppermint oil will provide the same effect. Make coffee cocktails Want to know how to impress your friends at your next party? Add coffee to some of your favourite cocktails. One cocktail you could try is a coffee negroni. One part gin, one part Campari, one part sweet vermouth, one part coffee (espresso is preferable but not essential) and one slice of orange peel. Shake all liquid ingredients over ice, pour into a lowball glass, rim the glass with orange peel and add the peel to the glass.

Ice cubes Maybe drinking a whole cup of coffee sounds boring and could be too strong for you. However, if you are still looking for that coffee flavour and a small kick of caffeine, making coffee ice cubes is the thing for you. Just pour your favourite brew into an ice-cube tray, leave overnight in the freezer and pop them into a cup of your favourite milk or beverage. Another reason coffee ice cubes are great is that if you hate it when the ice in your iced coffee makes your drink watery and diluted, coffee ice cubes could be life-changing. Instead of having a flavourless cup of coffee, adding coffee ice cubes to your cup will only make it stronger and retain its flavour.

