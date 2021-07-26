6 of the best rosé wines and why you should drink them

Even if the sun isn’t shining, there’s something about a glass of chilled rosé that makes you feel as though you’re on holiday. The secret to this fruity wine – with its beautiful shades of pink, ranging from a pale “onion skin” orange to darker pinks and even purples – is the reduced grape skin contact, giving its distinctive colour. In fact, the longer the grape skins are left in the juice during the winemaking process, the darker the colour of the finished rosé. Best served chilled, rosé wine is a blend best savoured with friends, family around a pool or over an intimate, romantic dinner.

Before you crack open a bottle of vino, we recommend taking a look at Thabang Mamkeli’s favourite picks. Mamkeli is a sommelier at boutique liquor and e-commerce outlets. Dewetshof Lilya An abundance of free limestone is complemented by a heavy clay component, ensuring excellent water retention and adding structure and fullness to this delicate wine. The soils have high free time content on De Wetshof. This adds complexity and structure to the wines, allowing optimum varietal expression with classic Cabernet Franc flavours of soft floral, spicy redberry fruit.

Sijnn Saignee It has a very light red colour with a russet hue (like a dark rose or light Pinot Noir). It also has a beguiling savoury nose has complex red berry flavours, with forest floor and flint aspects. Light and soft on texture, but loaded with complex barrel-fermented flavours and a long grainy, refreshingly dry finish. Versatile food wine. Excellent with light curry dishes, especially fish, chicken, or vegetables with moderate heat or spice. Serve slightly chilled.

Spider Pig Brozay An absolutely crackling wine, this. And very comfortable in its own pink skin. Brozay celebrates the bromance. And the lady-bromance. Even the No-mance. It’s a light, fresh, delicious Rosé for everyone and every daytime occasion. Pool time – excellent. Lunchtime – winning. Summertime – invented for it. Heck, we’ve even heard of a few bottles that have perished at breakfast. Probably because this wine pairs well with unabashed joy and good times. Holden Manz Rothko

Crystal clear, bright with a pale rose gold hue. Delicate, floral perfumed rose petals. Cerise blanches and grapefruit. On the palate, there is a generous, crisp, full mouthfeel. A smooth, creamy elegant wine with tonnes of finesse and a long finish. Multilayered lingering wine which sparkles like a diamond. Best drunk with friends while enjoying nature’s magnificence but if necessary freshly shucked salty oysters should do the trick. Avondale Camissa A blend of three flavourful varieties, Camissa arrests the nose with rose petals, scented pelargonium, and fresh red fruits of the earth. Hints of Turkish Delight and lemon zest attest to the perfect acidity of this wine; for Camissa may appear sweet but it finishes completely dry.